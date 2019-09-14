Schuchart Wins After Allen Breaks at Stockton

STOCKTON, Ca. (September 13, 2019) – Logan Schuchart received the spoils of victory while his teammate Jacob Allen suffered the agony of defeat Friday during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Friday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Allen had led the entire main event and had built up a comfortable lead when he suffered mechanical issues with two laps to go, giving his Shake Racing teammate the lead. Donny Schatz was able to move around David Gravel for the second spot while Sheldon Huadneschild and Ian Madsen rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, CA

Friday September 13, 2019

Feature: 1. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 2. 15 – Donny Schatz, 3. 41 – David Gravel, 4. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 5. 18 – Ian Madsen, 6. 24 – Rico Abreu,7. 83 – Daryn Pittman, 8. 2 – Carson Macedo, 9. 17W – Shane Golobic, 10. 49 – Brad Sweet, 11. 44W – Austin Wheatley, 12. 19 – Brent Marks, 13. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 14. 88N – D.J. Netto, 15. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 16. 7S – Tim Kaeding, 17. 1A – Jacob Allen, 18. 88 – Jonathan Allard, 19. 5 – Shane Stewart, 20. 41S – Dominic Scelzi, 21. 7 – Jason Sides, 22. 53 – Jessie Attard