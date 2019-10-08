Dirtvision to Cover Ultimate Sprintcar Championship, Late Models, Midgets, and More

From Cristina Cordova

DIRTVision announced today a far-reaching broadcast partnership establishing DIRTVision as the exclusive North American broadcast home for the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship, the Ultimate Speedway Challenge, Valvoline Raceway, Murray Machining & Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway, Hi-Tec Oils Speedway and other major events from Down Under.

Coverage begins Saturday October 12 with the first round of the Ultimate Speedway Challenge and run all the way through the winter months, peak season in Australia. The Challenge features all three of Australia’s top divisions, delivering 410 Sprint Car, dirt Late Model and Midget triple headers. While Australian Sprint Car racing’s import/export business has been well documented, dirt Late Model and Midget racing is strong across the continent. The DIRTVision schedule will also feature the Australian V8 Dirt Modified Title (Northeast Modifieds) from Valvoline Raceway February 21-22.

The Ultimate Sydney Speedweek will be broadcast in its entirety on DIRTVision, including six big nights of 410 Sprint Car racing from Valvoline Raceway between December 28 and January 11. Ultimate Sprintcar Championship stars Sam Walsh, Robbie Farr, Matt Dumesny and more will share the track with current World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series points leader Brad Sweet, Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 Champion Aaron Reutzel and World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year contender Carson Macedo.

“We’re excited to add some of the best racing Australia has to offer to our schedule,” said Brian Dunlap, Director of Broadcast for DIRTVision. “For years the drivers we have watched and followed all summer have headed Down Under to race the greatest Australian Sprint Car divers at world class venues. We can’t wait to take the fans along for the ride at a time when many dirt tracks across America are covered in snow.”

With more than 30 races in total and 20 events from November through February alone, DIRTVision fans will be entertained throughout the winter. The entire schedule of Sprint Cars, Late Models, V-8 dirt Modifieds, Midgets (called Speedcars in Australia) and more will be available to both Late Model and Sprint Car FAST PASS subscribers.

The Ultimate Sprint Car Championship (USC) features three separate points battles, resulting in three champions: USC – New South Wales at the dirt palace that is Valvoline Raceway in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW); USC – South Australia at Murray Machining & Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway in Murray Bridge, South Australia (SA); and USC – Queensland at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway in Toowoomba, Queensland (QLD). USC races regularly draw anywhere from 20 to 60 Sprint Cars per event.

“The Ultimate Speedway Challenge, Ultimate Sprintcar Championship, and Valvoline Raceway, along with many of the other tracks and major events in Australia, deliver world class dirt track racing,” said Barry and Felicity Waldron, USC Owners. “Our teams are going to be fired up to know that DIRTVision fans across the pond will be watching and following their seasons. It’s a great opportunity for us to further prove that we have some of the greatest drivers on the planet.”

Tune in Saturday morning, October 12th for live coverage of Ultimate Speedway Challenge Round #1 from Hi-Tec Oils Speedway in Toowoomba, Queensland. Australian broadcasts will also be available all day long (just in case you sleep in). See DIRTVision.com for the complete schedule and details.