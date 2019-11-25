Attica Raceway Park and AFCS Hand Out Over $76,000 in Point Funds

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (November 23, 2019) – Attica Raceway Park put the wraps to it’s 32nd season of racing Saturday, Nov. 23, handing out awards to the top 10 in points in the track’s three weekly divisions. The inaugural season of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) 410 Sprint Division Presented by the Baumann Auto Group was also celebrated during the banquet. In total, over $76,000 in point fund money between the track and series was handed out 33 drivers.

Attica Raceway Park Promoter John Bores also addressed the big crowd, saying plans are full steam ahead for the 2020 racing season that begins in March.

“We put new dirt on the track last winter and it wasn’t any good and I take responsibility for that. Pork Chop (Brandon Smith) and the guys got it a lot better as the season went on but it wasn’t what we expect at Attica Raceway Park. We have put new clay on the track and hopefully the surface will be a lot better,” Bores said. “The schedule will pretty much be the same as last year with our signature event the Brad Doty Classic on Tuesday, July 14. It’s been a real pleasure working with Brad and we look forward to great weather this year. I want to thank Duane Hancock for all his hard work putting the AFCS together to help the race teams throughout the season. Of course, we couldn’t do this without all our sponsors, race teams and great fans.”

During the awards ceremony, nearly every driver in the top 10 in points in the track’s weekly divisions said they would return to compete at Attica in 2020. Hancock also indicated marketing partners and the great supporters of the AFCS are already signing up to be a part of the series next season. Brad Doty announced the 32nd Annual Brad Doty Classic will be sanctioned once again by the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series in 2020.

Here’s a look the top 10 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints for 2019:

CHAMPION – DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2010 305 champion, 2012 FAST 305 champion, 2013 Attica 410 rookie of the year, 2017 FAST 410 champion and 2019 Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group titlist, Foos competed in all 14 A-mains in 2019. He posted 6 top 5 finishes including his 2nd career 410 Attica win on June 7 to go with a pair of runner-up finishes. DJ recorded 10 top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 9th.

2-Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. A break-out season at Attica for Travis, he competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the June 14 All Star speedweek event. He recorded four top five finishes including his fifth career Attica win on Aug. 23. Travis had 7 top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 12th.

3-Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2009 and 2017 410 champion and 2006 305 champion competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, missing only the season-ending event. He recorded four top five finishes including wins on June 28 and Aug. 16 to run his career mark to 9. Andrews went into championship night leading the points and was running second when a rear-end failure put him out of the race. He produced eight top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 10th.

4-Michael Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, California. Buddy competed in all 14 A-mains in 2019, posting an incredible 9 top five finishes including a pair of season-best runner-up finishes and 6 third place showings. In fact he didn’t finish out of the top three the first four races of the season. Buddy’s average A-main finishing position was 7th.

5-Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Cap competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, missing only the June 14 All Star speedweek event and the July 12 race. He posted six top five finishes including four third place runs. He finished in the top 10 nine times and had an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

6-Nate Dussel, Gibsonburg, Ohio – Attica’s 2011, 2012 and 2013 305 champion and two-time 305 FAST champion competed in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2019. He posted 4 top 5 finishes including a season-best fourth on June 7. Nate’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.\

7-Caleb Griffith, Sandusky, Ohio. Griffith, Attica’s 2014 410 champion and 2003 305 champion competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, missing only the All Star speedweek event on June 14. He recorded three top five finishes including his third career 410 feature win on July 26. He also posted five top 10 finishes. Caleb’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.

8-Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Stuart, Attica’s 2018 410 champion and 2008 305 champion competed in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, recording 6 top 10 finishes including a season-best 6th on June 7. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9-Trey Jacobs, Shreve, Ohio. Trey, Attica’s 2016 rookie of the year, competed in 8 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, scoring three top 10 finishes including a season-best 2nd on June 7. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

10-Jess Stiger, Sycamore, Ohio. Stiger, the 2016 FAST rookie of the year, competed in 8 of the 14 A-mains in 2019. He recorded a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best 7th on June 7. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Here’s a look the top 10 in points in the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model Division for 2019:

CHAMPION –Doug Drown, Wooster, Ohio. Attica’s 2015 champion and the 2019 Attica-Wayne County Challenge champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2019, never finishing outside the top seven. In fact, he finished in the top 4 in 10 of the 11 A-mains! He posted 4 wins in 2019, running his career total to 28 and now sits atop the track’s all-time late model win list. He recorded a pair of second place finishes and a pair of third place runs. Doug’s average A-main finishing position was a remarkable third!

2-Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Attica’s 2017 track champion and 2019 Oakshade Raceway champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2019. Other than a 19th place finish late in the year, Devin never finished outside of the top 8. He scored his sixth career Attica win on June the 14th and added a runner-up finish and a pair of third place performances. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

3-Ryan Missler, Bellevue, Ohio. Attica’s 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 late model champion competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2019, missing only the May 24 race. Ryan never finished worse than 6th all season and scored his 14th career win – the biggest of his career – against the American Ethanol Series on May 10 and now sits fourth on the track’s all-time win list. He added a pair of runner-up finishes and 3 third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable third!

4-Matt Irey, Mansfield, Ohio. Attica’s 2016 late model champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2019. He posted five top five finishes including his third career Attica win on July 26 and a pair of runner-up finishes. He also recorded 8 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

5-Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 champion and 4 time Attica Wayne County challenge champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2019. He scored 4 top five finishes including his 15th career Attica win on June 28 and sits third on the track’s all-time late model win list. He recorded 9 top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 8th.

6-Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Mike competed in 9 of the 11 A-mains in 2019, missing only the May 10 American Ethanol event and the June 28 race. Mike never finished out of the top nine, including recording six top five finishes. Mike earned his 5th career Attica win on April 12. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

7-Jeff Warnick, Republic, Ohio. Attica’s 2017 rookie of the year battled in 9 of the 11 events in 2019, missing only opening night and the American Ethanol race on May 10. He recorded 5 top 10 finishes including a season best 5th on May 24. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8-Kent Brewer, Fostoria, Ohio. Kent competed in 8 of the 11 A-mains in 2019, recording a season-best 7th place finish on July 26. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

9-Nate Potts, Republic, Ohio. Nate competed in 7 of the 11 A-mains in 2019, recording a season-best 10th place finish on July 26. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

10-Bob Mayer, Holland, Ohio. Bob competed in 6 of the 11 A-mains in 2019, posting a season best finish of 11th on championship night, Aug. 30th. His average A-main finishing position was 17th

Here’s a look the top 10 in points in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Division for 2019:

CHAMPION-Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio – Miller, Attica’s 2005 305 track champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019, posting 9 top five finishes including five straight wins from July 5 through Aug. 23. Miller, the 2019 KS Sales and Service Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales champion, moved into third on the track’s all-time win list for the 305 sprint division, now possessing 24 career feature victories. Other than an 18th place finish on May 10, Miller never finished out of the top 10. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable 5th.

2-Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2009, 2016, 2017, and 2018 305 champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019, posting 8 top 5 finishes including his 49th career win on May 24 as he leads the division in all-time victories. Paul recorded 11 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

3-John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio – Attica’s 2000 410 track champion and 1993 305 track champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the final night of competition. He recorded four top five finishes including wins on April 13 and May 17 to take his career total in the 305 division to 17, putting him 7th on the all-time win list. He also owns eight career 410 victories at Attica. John recorded 10 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

4-Tyler Street, Fredericktown, Ohio – Tyler competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the season ending event. He posted five top five finishes including a season-best second on May 10. Tyler recorded 9 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

5-Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio – Kyle competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the season finale. He recorded five top five finishes including his fourth career Attica win on May 10. Kyle had 9 top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 8th.

6-Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio – Brandon battled in all 13 A-mains in 2019, scoring three fop five finishes including a season best second on June 7. He also posted 9 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

7-Kyle Peters, Shelby, Ohio – Kyle competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the July 26th event. He recorded his first career Attica win on opening night, April 6th to go with three top five finishes and 10 top 10 runs. Kyle’s average A-main finishing position was 8th.

8-Jason Keckler, Fremont, Ohio – Jason competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019, recording a pair of top five finishes including a season-best fourth on June 7. He also recorded 7 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9-Bobby Clark, Fremont, Ohio – Bobby wrapped up his 40 year racing career competing in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only championship night. Bobby’s career at Attica saw him record 23 A-main wins in the 305 sprint division, putting him fourth on the all-time win list. He also recorded a pair of 360 sprint wins at the track. Bobby recorded four top five finishes in 2019 including a season best pair of runner-up finishes on July 12 and Aug. 31. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

10-Luke Griffith, Sandusky, Ohio – Luke competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, scoring two top five finishes including a season-best third on May 24th to go with five top 10 finishes. Attica’s 2014 305 rookie of the year had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

Rookie of the year – Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio – Zeth competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, recording a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on July 26th. He finished 12t in the track’s points.

Here’s a look the top 10 in points in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products AFCS 410 Sprints Presented by the Bauman Auto Group:

CHAMPION- DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos posted four series wins, eight top five finishes and 15 top 10 runs.

2-Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Penngrove, California. Kofoid posted two series wins, nine top five finishes and 13 top 10 runs.

3-Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry posted a pair of series wins, nine top five finishes and 13 top 10 finishes.

4-Nate Dussel, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Dussel scored eight top five runs and 12 top 10 finishes in AFCS races.

5-Brian Lay, Genoa, Ohio. Lay had four top five and six top 10 finishes in AFCS races.

6-Caleb Griffith. Griffith posted one AFCS win and had a pair of top five finishes and seven top 10 runs in series events.

7-Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Brubaker had an AFCS win eight top 10 finishes in AFCS competition.

8-Brian Smith, Fremont, Ohio. Smith had one top five and five top 10 finishes in series events.

9-Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews had a pair of AFCS wins, five top five runs and eight top 10 finishes in series events.

10-Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. Reed posted three AFCS wins and had five top five finishes and nine top 10 runs.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.