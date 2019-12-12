21 Dates Released for GLSS in 2020

From Barry Marlow

MERRILL, MI (December 12, 2019) – The Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP released their 2020 schedule with 21 races throughout Michigan with several other dates still being negotiated.

The 2020 campaign opens at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI on Friday, April 24th. The opening night at I-96 will serve as an opportunity for GLSS teams to sharpen their skills before going head to head with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on May 8th and 9th joined by the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints and the inaugural running of the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints presented by Maxima Racing Oils.

After a week off GLSS visits Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn, MI on Friday night of Memorial Weekend, May 22nd for the first of four visits this season. The Memorial Day weekend swing continues Saturday night at Crystal Motor Speedway and wraps up at I-96 Speedway on Sunday, May 24th for another all sprint show with the FAST Sprint Car Series and GLSS.

On June 5th GLSS visits Hartford Motor Speedway for our first of three times this season along with the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints presented by Comp Cams for a winged and non-wing show double header. The location of the program scheduled June 6th will be announced later this off season.

Following Hartford GLSS returns to I-96 Speedway on June 19th for the 3rd straight year of the Battle of Speed featuring winged sprints and the top late models sharing the same track on the same night. On Saturday June 20th, GLSS returns to Butler Motor Speedway for the first time since 2016 for the first of three programs this season.

June wraps up with the second trip to Tri-City Motor Speedway on June 26th followed by the series final visit of the season to Crystal Motor Speedway on June 27th.

After sitting idle for the Independence Day Weekend GLSS starts July at Hartford Motor Speedway on July 10th before heading north to Merritt Speedway on July 11th with more details about the Merritt event forthcoming. Following Merritt GLSS takes part in the “Battle of the I-96 Corridor” Friday July 24th at I-96 Speedway before heading west to Thunderbird Raceway near Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday July 25th.

GLSS wraps up the month of July on Friday July 31st at Tri-City before starting August at Butler on August 1st.

After a week off the GLSS tour returns to action Friday August 14th with the final visit of the season to Hartford Motor Speedway joined by the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints with the event on August 15th to be announced at later date.

The last appearance of the 2020 season at I-96 Speedway takes place on Friday, August 21st accompanying the All Star Circuit of Champions before heading south to Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 22nd for the “Sprint Blow Out” featuring Butler’s 410 winged sprints, GLSS, the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Great Lakes Lightening Sprints.

Labor Day weekend features the final point paying events for 2020 Friday September 4th at Tri-City Motor Speedway with championship night on Saturday September 5th to be announced.

GLSS teams will enter the post season making the trip to Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario Canada for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 18th and 19th.

2020 Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP Schedule

Fri Apr 24 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Fri May 8 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Sat May 9 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Fri May 22 – Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

Sat May 23 – Crystal Motor Speedway (Crystal, MI)

Sun May 24 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Fri Jun 5 – Hartford Speedway (Hartford, MI)

Sat Jun 6 – TBA

Fri Jun 19 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Sat Jun 20 – Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI)

Fri Jun 26 – Tri City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

Sat Jun 27 – Crystal Motor Speedway (Crystal, MI)

Fri Jul 10 – Hartford Speedway (Hartford, MI)

Sat Jul 11 – Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI)

Fri Jul 24 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Sat Jul 25 – Thunderbird Raceway (Muskegon, MI)

Fri Jul 31 – Tri City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

Sat Aug 1 – Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI)

Fri Aug 14 – Hartford Speedway (Hartford, MI)

Sat Aug 15 – TBA

Fri Aug 21 – I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Sat Aug 22 – Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI)

Fri Sep 4 – Tri City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

Sat Sep 5 – TBA

Fri Sep 18 – Ohsweken Speedway, (Six Nations, Ontario)

Sat Sep 19 – Ohsweken Speedway, (Six Nations, Ontario)