Sweet and Macedo Victorious at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (December 28, 2019) — Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo won feature events in the sprint and midget car divisions respectively on Saturday at Valvoline Raceway. Sweet and Macedo, both from California, were involved in back and forth races for the lead before claiming victory.

Sweet started sixth in the 30-lap sprint car feature and moved his way up to challenge Jamie Veal for the lead on lap 20. Sweet and Veal traded the lead back and forth before Sweet drove away the final two laps for the victory.

Macedo exchanged the lead with Sammy Walsh three times during the first half of the midget car feature Macedo took the lead for good on lap 13. Walsh and Michael Stewart round out the podium.

Sydney Ultimate Speedweek

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

Saturday December 28, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.508

2. NS21-Jordyn Brazier, 12.704

3. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.932

4. NS15-Daniel Cassidy, 12.961

5. N20-Troy Little, 13.091

6. D2-Ben Atkinson, 13.108

7. NS97-Luke Geering, 13.402

8. N56-Michael Saller, 13.422

9. VA21-Shaun Dobson, 13.498

10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 13.520

11. N72-Coby Elliott, 15.116

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.064

2. V35-Jamie Veal, 12.354

3. N78-Andrew Wright, 12.488

4. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.498

5. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.676

6. N39-Jeremy Cross, 12.724

7. NS57-Brendan Scorgie, 12.840

8. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.854

9. N10-Luke Stirton, 13.241

10. N40-Chris Mcinerney, 13.538

11. N61-Mick Matchett, 14.123

12. NS4-Ian Madsen, 0.000

Qualifying Flight #3:

1. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 12.032

2. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.303

3. USA7-Brad Sweet, 12.512

4. N32-Warren Ferguson, 12.913

5. V5-Max Dumesny, 13.057

6. USA55-McKenna Haase, 13.237

7. NS71-Michael Stewart, 13.255

8. N22-James Thompson, 13.310

9. N52-Mark Attard, 13.375

10. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 13.441

11. V96-Andy Caruana, 13.562

12. N73-Darren Salmon, 13.788

13. N83-Peter O’Neill, 14.694

Qualifying Flight #4:

1. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.324

2. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.668

3. NZ69-Brett Sullivan, 12.965

4. N43-Alex Orr, 13.021

5. N16-Daniel Sayre, 13.057

6. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.111

7. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 13.316

8. N24-Blake Skipper, 13.418

9. N18-Guy Stanshall, 14.123

10. N88-Jimmy Matchett, 14.341

11. Q6-Mick Rowell, 14.868

Heat Race #1:

1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

2. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

3. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

4. N54-Grant Tunks

5. VA21-Shaun Dobson

6. N20-Troy Little

7. NS97-Luke Geering

8. N72-Coby Elliott

9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

10. D2-Ben Atkinson

DNS. N56-Michael Saller

DNS. N12-Thomas Jeffrey

Heat Race #2:

1. V35-Jamie Veal

2. N92-Sam Walsh

3. N53-Jessie Attard

4. N39-Jeremy Cross

5. N78-Andrew Wright

6. N48-Jackson Delamont

7. NS4-Ian Madsen

8. NS6-Matt Geering

9. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

10. N40-Chris Mcinerney

11. N10-Luke Stirton

12. N61-Mick Matchett

Heat Race #3:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. USA7-Brad Sweet

3. NQ7-Robbie Farr

4. V5-Max Dumesny

5. N32-Warren Ferguson

6. NS71-Michael Stewart

7. N22-James Thompson

8. NQ5-Danny Reidy

9. USA55-McKenna Haase

10. N73-Darren Salmon

11. N52-Mark Attard

12. N83-Peter O’Neill

DNS. V96-Andy Caruana

Heat Race #4:

1. N47-Marcus Dumesny

2. N43-Alex Orr

3. S63-Ryan Jones

4. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

5. N16-Daniel Sayre

6. NZ69-Brett Sullivan

7. N24-Blake Skipper

8. N88-Jimmy Matchett

9. N18-Guy Stanshall

10. N9-Lachlan Caunt

DNS. Q6-Mick Rowell

B-Main:

1. NS71-Michael Stewart

2. N20-Troy Little

3. N48-Jackson Delamont

4. NS4-Ian Madsen

5. NS6-Matt Geering

6. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

7. N22-James Thompson

8. N73-Darren Salmon

9. NZ69-Brett Sullivan

10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

11. N40-Chris Mcinerney

12. N61-Mick Matchett

13. USA55-McKenna Haase

14. N24-Blake Skipper

15. N83-Peter O’Neill

16. NS97-Luke Geering

17. N18-Guy Stanshall

18. N72-Coby Elliott

19. N88-Jimmy Matchett

DNS. NQ5-Danny Reidy

DNS. N52-Mark Attard

DNS. N56-Michael Saller

A-Main:

1. USA7-Brad Sweet

2. V35-Jamie Veal

3. N99-Carson Macedo

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. NQ7-Robbie Farr

6. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

7. N43-Alex Orr

8. N54-Grant Tunks

9. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

10. NS4-Ian Madsen

11. N39-Jeremy Cross

12. N53-Jessie Attard

13. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

14. NS71-Michael Stewart

15. N16-Daniel Sayre

16. N32-Warren Ferguson

17. V5-Max Dumesny

18. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

19. VA21-Shaun Dobson

20. N20-Troy Little

21. N78-Andrew Wright

22. N48-Jackson Delamont

23. N92-Sam Walsh

24. S63-Ryan Jones

Midget Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. V21-Adam Wallis

4. N28-Dean Meadows

5. V72-Glen Shaw

6. N62-Dan Biner

7. N5-Andy Hassan

8. N32-Daniel Paterson

9. N66-Ben Morgan

Heat Race #2:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. N71-Sam Walsh

3. N15-DJ Raw

4. N41-Jordan Mackay

5. N36-Stephen Birkett

6. N69-Ayden Elliott

7. N34-Jeffrey Burns

8. N26-Jamie Hall

9. Q3-Cal Whatmore

Heat Race #3:

1. N97-Matthew Jackson

2. Q11-Charlie Brown

3. N78-Troy Jenkins

4. N57-Harley Smee

5. N58-Jeremy Evans

6. N8-Cameron Malouf

7. N74-Alan Day

8. N24-Clint Leibhardt

9. N4-Bob Jackson

DNS: N36-Stephen Birkett

Heat Race #4:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. V21-Adam Wallis

4. N62-Dan Biner

5. V72-Glen Shaw

6. N32-Daniel Paterson

7. N28-Dean Meadows

8. N66-Ben Morgan

9. N5-Andy Hassan

Heat Race #5:

1. N71-Sam Walsh

2. N51-Michael Stewart

3. N15-DJ Raw

4. N69-Ayden Elliott

5. N26-Jamie Hall

6. Q3-Cal Whatmore

7. N36-Stephen Birkett

8. N34-Jeffrey Burns

9. N41-Jordan Mackay

Heat Race #6:

1. N57-Harley Smee

2. N97-Matthew Jackson

3. Q11-Charlie Brown

4. N78-Troy Jenkins

5. N4-Bob Jackson

6. N58-Jeremy Evans

7. N8-Cameron Malouf

8. N74-Alan Day

B-Main:

1. N4-Bob Jackson

2. N26-Jamie Hall

3. N5-Andy Hassan

4. Q3-Cal Whatmore

5. N66-Ben Morgan

6. N32-Daniel Paterson

A-Main:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N71-Sam Walsh

3. N51-Michael Stewart

4. N97-Matthew Jackson

5. N14-Nathan Smee

6. N57-Harley Smee

7. N28-Dean Meadows

8. N4-Bob Jackson

9. N15-DJ Raw

10. N58-Jeremy Evans

11. N62-Dan Biner

12. N69-Ayden Elliott

13. N26-Jamie Hall

14. N36-Stephen Birkett

15. N8-Cameron Malouf

16. V72-Glen Shaw

17. N74-Alan Day

18. N34-Jeffrey Burns

19. N78-Troy Jenkins

20. N41-Jordan Mackay

21. N66-Ben Morgan

22. N5-Andy Hassan

DNS: Q11-Charlie Brown

DNS: V21-Adam Wallis