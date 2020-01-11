Macedo Wins Geroge Tattnell Classic to Close Ultimate Sydney Speedweek

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 11, 2020) — Carson Macedo completed a memorable night during the George Tattnell Classic during Ultimate Sydney Speedway coming up one position short of sweeping the sprint car and speedcar features. Macedo won the sprint car feature, but came up one position short with the speedcars after taking a challenge to start at the tail of the field, just being edged by Michael Stewart for the victory. The win was Macedo’s second victory of the 2020 season.
Following a mid-race fuel stop Macedo, Veal, and Marcus Dumesny for the lead before Macedo drove away for the victory. Dumesny held on for second after Veal and Aaron Reutzel made contact on the final lap with Veal getting upside down. Jackson Delamont, Reutzel, and Robbie Farr rounded out the top five.
Brad Sweet fell out of the main event, giving Marcus Dunesny the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek championship.
Stewart traded the lead with Nathan Smee four times during the opening laps before Stewart secured the lead. Macedo worked his way up from the back of the field into the top 10 by lap nine and and the top five by lap 15. Macedo worked his way into second with three laps to go, but could not catch Stewart. Nathan Smee, Sam Walsh, and Harley Smee rounded out the top five.
Ultimate Sydney Speedway/George Tattnell Classic
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday January 11, 2020
Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.867
2. N92-Sam Walsh, 13.265
3. N48-Jackson Delamont, 13.314
4. N95-Daniel Needham, 13.344
5. NS71-Michael Stewart, 13.447
6. USA55-McKenna Haase, 13.526
7. NS97-Luke Geering, 13.530
8. N61-Mick Matchett, 13.777
9. N72-Coby Elliott, 14.103
10. N64-Shane Sheedy, NT
Qualifying Flight #2:
1. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.743
2. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.793
3. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.810
4. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.812
5. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 13.109
6. N53-Jessie Attard, 13.143
7. N43-Alex Orr, 13.209
8. N18-Guy Stanshall, 13.370
9. N16-Daniel Sayre, 13.401
10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 13.525
11. Q6-Mick Rowell, 13.727
Qualifying Flight #3:
1. NS4-Ian Madsen, 12.478
2. N56-Michael Saller, 12.544
3. N20-Troy Little, 12.676
4. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.753
5. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.754
6. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.871
7. N10-Luke Stirton, 12.886
8. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.912
9. N88-Jimmy Matchett, 12.997
10. N22-James Thompson, 13.139
Heat Race #1:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N92-Sam Walsh
3. N48-Jackson Delamont
4. N95-Daniel Needham
5. NS71-Michael Stewart
6. N61-Mick Matchett
7. NS97-Luke Geering
8. N72-Coby Elliott
9. USA55-McKenna Haase
10. N64-Shane Sheedy
Heat Race #2:
1. N47-Marcus Dumesny
2. S63-Ryan Jones
3. W26-Cory Eliason
4. NQ7-Robbie Farr
5. N16-Daniel Sayre
6. N43-Alex Orr
7. N18-Guy Stanshall
8. N53-Jessie Attard
9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
10. Q6-Mick Rowell
11. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
Heat Race #3:
1. N20-Troy Little
2. NS6-Matt Geering
3. NS4-Ian Madsen
4. NQ5-Danny Reidy
5. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
6. N54-Grant Tunks
7. N56-Michael Saller
8. N10-Luke Stirton
DNS. N88-Jimmy Matchett
Heat Race #4:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
2. USA7-Brad Sweet
3. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
4. D2-Ben Atkinson
5. N40-Chris Mcinerney
6. N32-Warren Ferguson
7. V5-Max Dumesny
8. N83-Peter O’Neill
9. N24-Blake Skipper
10. N9-Lachlan Caunt
11. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. S63-Ryan Jones
2. N92-Sam Walsh
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. NS6-Matt Geering
2. S63-Ryan Jones
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. NS6-Matt Geering
2. USA7-Brad Sweet
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. NS6-Matt Geering
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. NS6-Matt Geering
Pole Shuffle Round #6:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
Pole Shuffle Round #7:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N20-Troy Little
Pole Shuffle Round #8:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
2. N99-Carson Macedo
B-Main:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
2. N56-Michael Saller
3. N54-Grant Tunks
4. V5-Max Dumesny
5. N32-Warren Ferguson
6. N18-Guy Stanshall
7. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
8. N72-Coby Elliott
9. N64-Shane Sheedy
10. NS97-Luke Geering
11. N10-Luke Stirton
12. Q6-Mick Rowell
13. USA55-McKenna Haase
14. N9-Lachlan Caunt
15. N24-Blake Skipper
16. N83-Peter O’Neill
17. N61-Mick Matchett
18. N53-Jessie Attard
A-Main:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
3. N48-Jackson Delamont
4. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
5. NQ7-Robbie Farr
6. S63-Ryan Jones
7. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
8. N16-Daniel Sayre
9. NS4-Ian Madsen
10. NS71-Michael Stewart
11. D2-Ben Atkinson
12. NS6-Matt Geering
13. N54-Grant Tunks
14. W26-Cory Eliason
15. V5-Max Dumesny
16. N56-Michael Saller
17. N95-Daniel Needham
18. N40-Chris Mcinerney
19. V35-Jamie Veal
20. N20-Troy Little
21. NQ5-Danny Reidy
22. N92-Sam Walsh
23. USA7-Brad Sweet
24. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
Midget Cars
Qualifying:
1. N14-Nathan Smee, 15.308
2. N99-Carson Macedo, 15.461
3. N24-Clint Leibhardt, 15.645
4. N97-Matthew Jackson, 15.744
5. N71-Sam Walsh, 15.840
6. N51-Michael Stewart, 15.849
7. V72-Glen Shaw, 15.850
8. N11-Jay Waugh, 15.942
9. N28-Dean Meadows, 16.092
10. N57-Harley Smee, 16.156
11. N41-Robert Mackay, 16.161
12. N5-Andy Hassan, 16.169
13. N8-Cameron Malouf, 16.255
14. N15-DJ Raw, 16.566
15. N36-Stephen Birkett, 16.916
16. Q76-Reid Mackay, 17.032
17. N66-Ben Morgan, 17.258
18. N74-Alan Day, 17.317
19. N4-Bob Jackson, 17.337
20. N34-Jeffrey Burns, 17.352
21. N69-Ayden Elliott, 18.051
22. N58-Jeremy Evans, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. N57-Harley Smee
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. N97-Matthew Jackson
4. V72-Glen Shaw
5. N8-Cameron Malouf
6. N4-Bob Jackson
7. Q76-Reid Mackay
DNS. N58-Jeremy Evans
Heat Race #2:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N71-Sam Walsh
3. N11-Jay Waugh
4. N41-Robert Mackay
5. N15-DJ Raw
6. N66-Ben Morgan
7. N34-Jeffrey Burns
Heat Race #3:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. N28-Dean Meadows
3. N24-Clint Leibhardt
4. N36-Stephen Birkett
5. N5-Andy Hassan
6. N74-Alan Day
7. N69-Ayden Elliott
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. N71-Sam Walsh
2. N28-Dean Meadows
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. N71-Sam Walsh
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. N57-Harley Smee
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. N51-Michael Stewart
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N14-Nathan Smee
A-Main:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. N99-Carson Macedo
3. N14-Nathan Smee
4. N71-Sam Walsh
5. N57-Harley Smee
6. N28-Dean Meadows
7. N97-Matthew Jackson
8. N24-Clint Leibhardt
9. N36-Stephen Birkett
10. N8-Cameron Malouf
11. V72-Glen Shaw
12. N41-Robert Mackay
13. N66-Ben Morgan
14. N69-Ayden Elliott
15. N5-Andy Hassan
16. N74-Alan Day
17. N34-Jeffrey Burns
18. N15-DJ Raw
19. Q76-Reid Mackay
20. N11-Jay Waugh
21. N4-Bob Jackson