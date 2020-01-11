Macedo Wins Geroge Tattnell Classic to Close Ultimate Sydney Speedweek

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 11, 2020) — Carson Macedo completed a memorable night during the George Tattnell Classic during Ultimate Sydney Speedway coming up one position short of sweeping the sprint car and speedcar features. Macedo won the sprint car feature, but came up one position short with the speedcars after taking a challenge to start at the tail of the field, just being edged by Michael Stewart for the victory. The win was Macedo’s second victory of the 2020 season.

Following a mid-race fuel stop Macedo, Veal, and Marcus Dumesny for the lead before Macedo drove away for the victory. Dumesny held on for second after Veal and Aaron Reutzel made contact on the final lap with Veal getting upside down. Jackson Delamont, Reutzel, and Robbie Farr rounded out the top five.

Brad Sweet fell out of the main event, giving Marcus Dunesny the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek championship.

Stewart traded the lead with Nathan Smee four times during the opening laps before Stewart secured the lead. Macedo worked his way up from the back of the field into the top 10 by lap nine and and the top five by lap 15. Macedo worked his way into second with three laps to go, but could not catch Stewart. Nathan Smee, Sam Walsh, and Harley Smee rounded out the top five.

Ultimate Sydney Speedway/George Tattnell Classic

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

Saturday January 11, 2020

Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.867

2. N92-Sam Walsh, 13.265

3. N48-Jackson Delamont, 13.314

4. N95-Daniel Needham, 13.344

5. NS71-Michael Stewart, 13.447

6. USA55-McKenna Haase, 13.526

7. NS97-Luke Geering, 13.530

8. N61-Mick Matchett, 13.777

9. N72-Coby Elliott, 14.103

10. N64-Shane Sheedy, NT

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.743

2. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.793

3. W26-Cory Eliason, 12.810

4. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.812

5. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 13.109

6. N53-Jessie Attard, 13.143

7. N43-Alex Orr, 13.209

8. N18-Guy Stanshall, 13.370

9. N16-Daniel Sayre, 13.401

10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 13.525

11. Q6-Mick Rowell, 13.727

Qualifying Flight #3:

1. NS4-Ian Madsen, 12.478

2. N56-Michael Saller, 12.544

3. N20-Troy Little, 12.676

4. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.753

5. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.754

6. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.871

7. N10-Luke Stirton, 12.886

8. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.912

9. N88-Jimmy Matchett, 12.997

10. N22-James Thompson, 13.139

Qualifying Flight #4:

1. NS4-Ian Madsen, 12.478

2. N56-Michael Saller, 12.544

3. N20-Troy Little, 12.676

4. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.753

5. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.754

6. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.871

7. N10-Luke Stirton, 12.886

8. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.912

9. N88-Jimmy Matchett, 12.997

10. N22-James Thompson, 13.139

Heat Race #1:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N92-Sam Walsh

3. N48-Jackson Delamont

4. N95-Daniel Needham

5. NS71-Michael Stewart

6. N61-Mick Matchett

7. NS97-Luke Geering

8. N72-Coby Elliott

9. USA55-McKenna Haase

10. N64-Shane Sheedy

Heat Race #2:

1. N47-Marcus Dumesny

2. S63-Ryan Jones

3. W26-Cory Eliason

4. NQ7-Robbie Farr

5. N16-Daniel Sayre

6. N43-Alex Orr

7. N18-Guy Stanshall

8. N53-Jessie Attard

9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

10. Q6-Mick Rowell

11. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

Heat Race #3:

1. N20-Troy Little

2. NS6-Matt Geering

3. NS4-Ian Madsen

4. NQ5-Danny Reidy

5. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

6. N54-Grant Tunks

7. N56-Michael Saller

8. N10-Luke Stirton

DNS. N88-Jimmy Matchett

Heat Race #4:

1. V35-Jamie Veal

2. USA7-Brad Sweet

3. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

4. D2-Ben Atkinson

5. N40-Chris Mcinerney

6. N32-Warren Ferguson

7. V5-Max Dumesny

8. N83-Peter O’Neill

9. N24-Blake Skipper

10. N9-Lachlan Caunt

11. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

Pole Shuffle Round #1:

1. S63-Ryan Jones

2. N92-Sam Walsh

Pole Shuffle Round #2:

1. NS6-Matt Geering

2. S63-Ryan Jones

Pole Shuffle Round #3:

1. NS6-Matt Geering

2. USA7-Brad Sweet

Pole Shuffle Round #4:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. NS6-Matt Geering

Pole Shuffle Round #5:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. NS6-Matt Geering

Pole Shuffle Round #6:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny

Pole Shuffle Round #7:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N20-Troy Little

Pole Shuffle Round #8:

1. V35-Jamie Veal

2. N99-Carson Macedo

B-Main:

1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

2. N56-Michael Saller

3. N54-Grant Tunks

4. V5-Max Dumesny

5. N32-Warren Ferguson

6. N18-Guy Stanshall

7. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

8. N72-Coby Elliott

9. N64-Shane Sheedy

10. NS97-Luke Geering

11. N10-Luke Stirton

12. Q6-Mick Rowell

13. USA55-McKenna Haase

14. N9-Lachlan Caunt

15. N24-Blake Skipper

16. N83-Peter O’Neill

17. N61-Mick Matchett

18. N53-Jessie Attard

A-Main:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny

3. N48-Jackson Delamont

4. USA56-Aaron Reutzel

5. NQ7-Robbie Farr

6. S63-Ryan Jones

7. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey

8. N16-Daniel Sayre

9. NS4-Ian Madsen

10. NS71-Michael Stewart

11. D2-Ben Atkinson

12. NS6-Matt Geering

13. N54-Grant Tunks

14. W26-Cory Eliason

15. V5-Max Dumesny

16. N56-Michael Saller

17. N95-Daniel Needham

18. N40-Chris Mcinerney

19. V35-Jamie Veal

20. N20-Troy Little

21. NQ5-Danny Reidy

22. N92-Sam Walsh

23. USA7-Brad Sweet

24. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

Midget Cars

Qualifying:

1. N14-Nathan Smee, 15.308

2. N99-Carson Macedo, 15.461

3. N24-Clint Leibhardt, 15.645

4. N97-Matthew Jackson, 15.744

5. N71-Sam Walsh, 15.840

6. N51-Michael Stewart, 15.849

7. V72-Glen Shaw, 15.850

8. N11-Jay Waugh, 15.942

9. N28-Dean Meadows, 16.092

10. N57-Harley Smee, 16.156

11. N41-Robert Mackay, 16.161

12. N5-Andy Hassan, 16.169

13. N8-Cameron Malouf, 16.255

14. N15-DJ Raw, 16.566

15. N36-Stephen Birkett, 16.916

16. Q76-Reid Mackay, 17.032

17. N66-Ben Morgan, 17.258

18. N74-Alan Day, 17.317

19. N4-Bob Jackson, 17.337

20. N34-Jeffrey Burns, 17.352

21. N69-Ayden Elliott, 18.051

22. N58-Jeremy Evans, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. N57-Harley Smee

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. N97-Matthew Jackson

4. V72-Glen Shaw

5. N8-Cameron Malouf

6. N4-Bob Jackson

7. Q76-Reid Mackay

DNS. N58-Jeremy Evans

Heat Race #2:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N71-Sam Walsh

3. N11-Jay Waugh

4. N41-Robert Mackay

5. N15-DJ Raw

6. N66-Ben Morgan

7. N34-Jeffrey Burns

Heat Race #3:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. N28-Dean Meadows

3. N24-Clint Leibhardt

4. N36-Stephen Birkett

5. N5-Andy Hassan

6. N74-Alan Day

7. N69-Ayden Elliott

Pole Shuffle Round #1:

1. N71-Sam Walsh

2. N28-Dean Meadows

Pole Shuffle Round #2:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. N71-Sam Walsh

Pole Shuffle Round #3:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. N57-Harley Smee

Pole Shuffle Round #4:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. N51-Michael Stewart

Pole Shuffle Round #5:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N14-Nathan Smee

A-Main:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. N99-Carson Macedo

3. N14-Nathan Smee

4. N71-Sam Walsh

5. N57-Harley Smee

6. N28-Dean Meadows

7. N97-Matthew Jackson

8. N24-Clint Leibhardt

9. N36-Stephen Birkett

10. N8-Cameron Malouf

11. V72-Glen Shaw

12. N41-Robert Mackay

13. N66-Ben Morgan

14. N69-Ayden Elliott

15. N5-Andy Hassan

16. N74-Alan Day

17. N34-Jeffrey Burns

18. N15-DJ Raw

19. Q76-Reid Mackay

20. N11-Jay Waugh

21. N4-Bob Jackson