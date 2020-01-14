Ryan Newman at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Booth Friday!

By Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, January 14, 2020 – Ryan Newman, NASCAR veteran, and winner of the 2008 Daytona 500 will be signing autographs at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum booth on Friday at 3 p.m. The booth is located at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals trade show at the Tulsa Expo Center.

Tonight, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s “31st Class” of inductees will be announced. Thursday, an auction benefiting both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and The Parent Child Center of Tulsa will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the turn four bleachers of the Tulsa Expo Center. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including signed items from Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Steve Kinser, Danny Lasoski, Shane Carson, Jeff Swindell, JJ Yeley, Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Dave Darland, Dominic Scelzi, the Kansas City Chiefs, Work’n Woody and more.

Intermission announcements of the museum’s 2019 North American Sprint Car Poll awards will also be made each night of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on the following schedule: Wednesday – Non-Wing, Thursday – 360’s, Friday – 410’s and Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!