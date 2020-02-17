Modern Heritage Inc to Champion 410 Sprints at Selinsgrove Speedway for 2020

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, PA (February 17, 2020) — While the Icebreaker 40 for combined modifieds is coming up as the 2020 season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, March 21, so too is the first show of the season for the 410 sprint cars and super late models just one week later on Sunday, March 29.

The “March Mayhem” program for the 410 sprints paying $4,000 to win will be the first of seven shows for the powerful, mud slinging 410 sprints at the track this season and Modern Heritage Inc. of Mifflinburg has announced its title sponsorship of the class for the year ahead.

Since opening in late 2019, Modern Heritage has quickly become a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation, “Creating Beautiful and Timeless Spaces.”

Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage also carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom located at 321 East Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.

Modern Heritage owner Nathan Lyons grew up attending the races at his favorite Saturday night racetrack, Selinsgrove Speedway and he’s excited about the speedway’s new direction in 2020.

“I believe with the management team that’s now in place at the track and the schedule that it’s going to run, it’s only going to be successful and its going to be on the up,” Lyons says of his expected trajectory for the speedway given the 2020 season of specials that has been put into place for 410 sprints, super late models, 360 sprints and more.

“You’re not going to be killing the same fans or killing the same car counts every week, so it’s good,” he says.

“The diversity only makes sense to put more people in the stands and show off some really good Selinsgrove racing to them.”

Other Modern Heritage 410 sprint car dates to come on the 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events will take place on: April 26, Ray Tilley Classic, June 28, PA Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial; July 27 Summer Championship; August 29 Summer Sendoff; Sept. 6 Jim Nace Memorial National Open Qualifier; and Sept. 26, 38th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open.

Each of the Modern Heritage 410 sprint car races on April 26, June 28 and September 26 are part of the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series of races at the track, featuring just two divisions of racing action on the big half-mile!

Selinsgrove Speedway will open 2020 at 2 pm Saturday, March 21, with the highly anticipated return of the Northeast Modifieds in the $5,000-to-win Icebreaker 40!

The Icebreaker will be a combined small and big block, non-sanctioned race offering a $24,625 purse and will be run under rules and specifications that mirror the Short Track Super Series.

Also on the March 21 racing program will be the crate 602 sportsman modifieds in a $1,000-to-win 20-lap feature.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.

The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.