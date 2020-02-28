Deery Resigns for World Racing Group

(February 28, 2020) — World Racing Group Chief Operating Officer Tom Deery parted ways with the company on Thursday. SpeedSport.com broke the story on Thursday that Deery resigned as COO of WRG.

World of Outlaws and DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter will fill Deery’s role on the competition side of the business while World of Outlaws and DIRTcar CMO Ben Geisler will take on overseeing operations and promotions for the company on an interim basis.

Deery has been a fixture working in Motorsports with his family operating Rockford Speedway for over 60 years, working with NASCAR, and in the insurance business. was a fixture at various World Racing Group events.