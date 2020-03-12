DIRTVision FAST PASS to include Knoxville, Williams Grove and Attica in 2020

From Cristina Cordova

CONCORD, NC — March 11, 2020 — DIRTVision announced today that events from three iconic dirt tracks, Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway and Attica Raceway Park, will be added to the already impressive schedule of events included in the DIRTVision FAST PASS, still available for just $39/month.

“It is our aim to provide fans easy access to racing from the best venues across the globe at a great value,” said Brian Dunlap, Director of Broadcast for DIRTVision. “We are really proud to have Williams Grove and Attica on DIRTVision and excited to have those races — plus the entire Knoxville Championship Cup Series — included in just one FAST PASS this season.”

The DIRTVision FAST PASS will now include over 275 race nights in 2020 for just $39/month, anchored by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models. In addition to the national tours, DIRTVision will continue to carry the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, and the biggest events from the land down under, including the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship, Ultimate Speedway Challenge, Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and even more winter action from Valvoline Raceway and Perth Motorplex.

410 Sprint Cars take center stage on DIRTVision this weekend as the World of Outlaws returns to action with a pair of races at Cotton Bowl Speedway and LoneStar Speedway Friday and Saturday, plus the Sprintcars Silver Cup from Perth Motorplex Saturday morning and Opening Day at Williams Grove Speedway Sunday afternoon. Be sure to keep up with @dirtvision for the latest news, and visit dirtvision.com for a live broadcast schedule, historical races from the DIRTVision Vault, and more information about FAST PASS.

