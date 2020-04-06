Attica Raceway Park cancels April events

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – In accordance with the state and federal governments extension of the “state at home” orders through the month of April to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Attica Raceway Park has cancelled all events this month. That includes the cancellation of the Core & Main Spring Nationals originally set for Friday and Saturday, April 10 and 11, the opener of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group on April 17 and racing on April 24.

“The Governor’s order is in effect until May 1. We encourage ALL our fans and race teams to practice the social distancing guidelines. The more people do this the faster we can get back to doing what we enjoy and the more lives we save,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at ARP. “We will continue to keep an eye on the ever-changing situation and provide updates about our schedule on all our social media platforms.”

