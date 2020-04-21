72nd Annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW rescheduled for Saturday, September 5

From Anderson Speedway

(Anderson, IN) Anderson Speedway officials announced today that the 72nd annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW has been rescheduled for Saturday night, September 5, 2020. All events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend regarding the Pay Less Little 500 are being moved to Labor Day weekend. After exhaustive conversations with sponsors, teams and fans it became apparent that even though the country may be evolving in a positive manner from the Covid 19 pandemic, travel and logistical arrangements would be difficult for many by Memorial Day weekend. In addition, the racing program scheduled for May 2 has been cancelled. The Mel Kenyon Midgets originally scheduled for May 2 have been moved to June 9. A rescheduled date for the Must See Racing Winged Sprints has not been secured.

“This has been challenging to say the least for everyone” said track President, Rick Dawson. “There are so many pieces that go into producing an event as big as the Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW, that there comes a point in time that one must regroup an adapt. We are going to do just that. Our sponsors, Kroger, UAW, CB Fabricating and others are very supportive of the change and feel it is the best thing for this race.”

Although nothing definitive has been said as to a date racing will be permitted to resume in Indiana, it appears things are starting to move more quickly to get businesses back open in our state. “We have obviously monitored the situation from the start keeping in mind the safety of everyone at the race track is paramount, as it always has been since I purchased the track” continued Dawson. “We are now in very close consultation with the Chief Health Administrator here in Madison County and I believe she is as eager to get the track open as most are. I will continue to be in daily contact with her to effect our reopening, We anticipate an open practice possibly on May 2.”

All tickets already purchased for the Pay Less Little 500 will be honored on the rescheduled date. In addition, many of the Little 500 Festival Events are being rescheduled with dates to be announced in the near future.

More information, along with updates, can be found on our website at www.andersonspeedway.com or our facebook page and on twitter. Pay Less Little 500 tickets may be secured by calling the ticket office at 765-642-0206.