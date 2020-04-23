COVID-19 forces All Star visits to Lernerville and Sharon to be postponed

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 23, 2020) – In accordance with the stay-at-home extensions enforced in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and the ongoing social distancing guidelines put into place by the CDC as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 visits to Lernerville Speedway and Sharon Speedway on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, have been postponed.

The Lernerville Speedway event will now be contested on its previously scheduled make-up date of Friday, May 22. The program will kick-off what is now a three-race weekend through the Keystone State, concluding with the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24.

All Star and Sharon Speedway officials are working together to find a suitable make-up date for the May 2 appearance.

All Star and track officials will continue to monitor the federal and state recommendations surrounding the phased reopening of the economy. There is a probable likelihood that additional events will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tentatively, the All Star Circuit of Champions will open its 2020 championship point season with a trio of stops in Michigan and Indiana on Friday through Sunday, May 15-17. The All Stars will kick-off the weekend tripleheader with a Friday night visit to I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, followed by back-to-back nights in the Hoosier State which includes a Gas City Speedway visit on Saturday and a Kokomo Speedway takeover on Sunday.

