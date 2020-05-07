POWRi Lucas Oil Leagues Announces Changes to 2020 Season

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, ILL (May 6 2020) — Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated have updated their schedules through May in an effort to adhere to ongoing public gathering restrictions and special limitations on a state by state basis.

Featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues as well as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, Memorial Day Weekend in Grain Valley, Missouri, the annual Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals will now be a two-day event at Valley Speedway on Saturday, May 23th and Sunday, May 24th, with a practice day of Friday, May 22rd.

Limited admission tickets for this event will be available online at www.ValleySpeedway.com. Race-fans unable to make it to the track can catch all the action streaming live on POWRi TV. With local, regional, and national drivers competing there will be no limitations on the number of driver entries. However, social distancing will be strictly enforced throughout the pits as race-teams will be parked ten feet apart.

Events originally scheduled for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League have been removed include Central Missouri Speedway-05/23, Double-X Speedway-05/24, Lake Ozark Speedway-05/29, and I-70 Motorsports Park-05/30. POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League scheduling changes include the cancellation of Belle-Clair Speedway May 22nd and May 23rd.

With many tracks, series, and leagues beginning to open with various restrictions, POWRi officials encourage drivers and teams to ease the strain of pre-entry congestion by utilizing the online features for the POWRi Membership forms available at www.powri.com under the membership tab.

POWRi is currently working on revising June events with updates upcoming. Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at

www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.