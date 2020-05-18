Gas City I-69 Speedway Sets ‘Test and Tune’ for Sunday, May 24

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., May 18 – In an effort to offer race teams valuable pre-season track time, a “Test and Tune” featuring three different two-hour sessions is set for Sunday afternoon, May 24 at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

The sessions are open to all types/classes of race cars. Session one will run from noon to 2 p.m.; session two will be from 2:30–4:30 p.m., and the final session will be from 5-7 p.m.

The pit entrance gate will open at 11 a.m. for session one participants; 2 p.m. for session two participants, and 4:30 p.m. for the final session.

To comply with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s

“Phase Three” guidelines outlined in his “Back on Track Indiana” plan, each session will be limited to 30 cars and three people per car. The cost is $100 per car, which includes one pit pass. Additional pit passes are $25 each with a limit of 100 people per session. Teams may participate in more than one session, but must register and pay for each session in which they participate.

Team trailer parking shall maintain a distance of 20 feet between each trailer.

The grandstands will be closed to spectators.

Teams wishing to participate must register and pay online at www.GasCityI69Speedway.com. Any remaining pit passes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the pit sign-in booth.

Benic Enterprises will be open trackside for fuel sales. Teams needing specific tires or parts should contact that company at (765) 573-5199.

No concessions will be open. Sanitized restroom facilities will be available.

Those attending are recommended to wear their own personal protection equipment, including masks, and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Sanitizing stations will be available in the pit area and restroom facilities.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of I-69, exit 259.

The track’s website is at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow it on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.