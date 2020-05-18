USAC Midget Week Kicks Off Gas City I-69 Speedway Season On Wednesday, June 17

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., May 15 – Round two of Indiana Midget Week will kick off the 2020 racing season at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Wednesday, June 17.

The race card will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and non-wing sprint cars.

To comply with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 guidelines, the track is limited to 50 percent grandstand capacity for this event and others until July 4.

Advance ticket demand is high because of this limited capacity. To help facilitate the purchase of tickets and pit pass upgrades, fans may purchase tickets at www.usactickets.com immediately.

Tickets are $25, with children 12 and under admitted free. Pit pass upgrades are an additional $5 for adult ticket purchases.

The pits will open at 3 p.m. The spectator gates will open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7:30 p.m.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of I-69, exit 259.

The track’s website is at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow it on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.