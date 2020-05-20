Thunder Through the Plains Revived; Ohio Sprint Speedweek Pushed Back to July 3-12

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 20, 2020) – With a pair of events already scheduled at Park Jefferson International Speedway on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, Series competitors will keep their atlases open and keyed in on states west of the Mighty Mississippi, and for the first time during Tony Stewart’s tenure as owner of the traveling All Stars, the Series will invade areas within Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Louisiana. The four-state tour will take shape over a 11-day span beginning with a three-pack in the Sooner State and a lone visit to Kansas on Thursday through Sunday, June 4-7.

Dubbed ‘Thunder Through The Plains,’ the All Star trek through Oklahoma and Kansas will ignite with appearances at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Thursday, June 4, Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, on Friday, June 5, and the recently reopened Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 6. Hopping north into the Sunflower State, the All Stars will conclude ‘Thunder Through The Plains’ with a visit to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, on Sunday, June 7.

It has been since 2003 when the All Star Circuit of Champions last visited Oklahoma. The now abandoned Tulsa Speedway hosted America’s Series on August 23, 2003, with Sans Souci, New South Wales, Australia’s Brooke Tatnell earning the main event victory. More recently, the ‘Steel City Outlaw’ Tim Shaffer was the last All Star to claim a victory in Kansas, capturing a win at the Belleville High Banks on August 5, 2010.

After a three-day break, All Star action will resume with a three-state, four-race weekend through Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana on Thursday through Sunday, June 11-14. Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, Oklahoma, planted just north of the Texas border, will be the first to host All Star Circuit of Champions competition during the second, four-race sweep on Thursday, June 11. Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas, is next on the list with a visit set for Friday, June 12, followed by one-night stands at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, on Saturday, June 13, and Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana, on Sunday, June 14.

Adding a few extra pages to All Star Circuit of Champions history books, the appearances at Lawton Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Monarch Motor Speedway, Lonestar Speedway, and Chatham Speedway will all be a first-ever for the Tony Stewart-owned organization. Although Louisiana is a new territory for the Series, never visiting the Pelican State during its storied history, the All Stars are certainly no stranger to the Lone Star State, first visiting El Paso in 2004 after sanctioning a two-day stop at Devil’s Bowl in 1990.

With added dates comes schedule changes, and in addition to the already postponed New York swing that was scheduled for June 5-7, Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires set for June 12-20 has also been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for July 3-12. Although an exact schedule has yet to be finalized, events at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway on July 3-4, as well as at Sharon Speedway on July 11-12, have already been established. All Star and remaining track officials are working together to determine a final layout for the events in between.

Fans seeking additional information pertaining to the Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Louisiana road trip, such as gates times, ticket prices, and regulations pertaining to social distancing, should contact each of the respective tracks. The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue to abide by the social distancing recommendations and practices upheld by each state on the schedule.

Tickets for the events at Lawton Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, 81 Speedway, and Southern Oklahoma Speedway can be purchased through MyRacePass at https://market.myracepass.com/tickets/.

For those unable to make the journey to America’s heartland, FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, will broadcast the events live on its FloRacing platform. For more information, visit FloSports.tv or FloRacing.com.

Trip Directory:

Thursday, June 4

Lawton Speedway

3501 South Sheridan Rd

Lawton, Oklahoma 73501

http://www.lawtonspeedway.com/

Friday, June 5

Red Dirt Raceway

990871 S Hwy 18

Meeker, Oklahoma 74855

http://www.reddirtraceway.com/

Saturday, June 6

Outlaw Motor Speedway

8100 Wainwright Rd

Oktaha, Oklahoma 74450

https://www.facebook.com/Outlawmotorspeedway1/

Sunday, June 7

81 Speedway

7700 N Broadway

Park City, KS 67219

http://www.race81speedway.com/

Thursday, June 11

Southern Oklahoma Speedway

2897 US-77

Ardmore, OK 73401

http://www.southernoklahomaspeedway.com/

Friday, June 12

Monarch Motor Speedway

1633 FM 369

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

https://www.mmsdirt.com/

Saturday, June 13

Lonestar Speedway

3131 FM 1252 EW

Kilgore, TX 75662

http://www.lonestarspeedway.com/

Sunday, June 14

Chatham Speedway

14325 Highway 4

Chatham, Louisiana 71226

http://www.chathamspeedway.com/