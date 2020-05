Feature Winners: May 20 – 25, 2020

Updated 05/26/2020 at 7:30 a.m. EST

Wednesday May 20, 2020

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathan Hughes

Friday May 22, 2020

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Travis Reber

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – T-Town Midget Showdown – Tyler Courtney

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

Saturday May 23, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Jeremy Schultz

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Kyle Clark

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series – Brandon Palm

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Kyle Larson

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bill Johnson

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Car Series – Andy Baugh

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Ryan Newman

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Kinzer Edwards

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – T-Town Midget Showdown – Justin Grant

Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Zach Blurton

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mark Smith

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals – Zach Daum

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals – Mario Clouser

Sunday May 24, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Kyle Offill

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – Dominic Scelzi

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jordan Welch

Nevada Raceway – Nevada, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Casey Wills

Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex – Markleyburg, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Garrett Bard

Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex – Markleyburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Sye Lynch

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals – Justin Grant

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals – Shane Cottle

Monday May 25, 2020

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Montieth

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – D.J. Netto