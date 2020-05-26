SAN TAN VALLEY & PEORIA USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT EVENTS ARE CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

MAY 25, 2020… USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car portion of the May 30th races at Arizona Speedway have been cancelled. In addition, the June 20th “Salute to Fathers” event at Canyon Speedway Park has been lost. The United States Auto Club (USAC) and track promoters are working on options to reschedule events.

The May 30th race at the San Tan Valley, Arizona track marks the fourth show that has been lost on the schedule. This includes the April 4th event, which was the first series date that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The June 20th “Salute to Fathers” was going to be the sixth visit of the USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars at the Peoria, Arizona oval. Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) claimed both nights (February 14th and 15th) of the “Steve Stroud Memorial” and C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) topped the USAC/CRA co-sanctioned (March 6th and 7th) “Spring Showcase.” Unfortunately, COVID-19 also erased the May 16th “Duel at the Diamond.”

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car website at southwestsprintcars.com and the series Facebook and Twitter pages.

USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr., 2019-Brody Roa.

2020 USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-274, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-270, 3. Stevie Sussex-261, 4. Jake Swanson-246, 5. Austin Williams-244, 6. Kyle Shipley-203, 7. Michael Curtis-192, 8. C.J. Leary-154, 9. Brody Roa-139, 10. Damion Gardner-137, 11. J.J. Yeley-126, 12. Dennis Gile-95 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-93, 14. Matt McCarthy-91, 15. Jeremy Ellertson-90, 16. Chris Gansen-88, 17. Tommy Malcolm-83, 18. Ikaika O’Brien-60, 19. Stephen Sanchez-54, –. Dustin Burkhart-54.