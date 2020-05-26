World of Outlaws Open Racing in Wisconsin with Beaver Dam Bash

By Nick Graziano

BEAVER DAM, WI — May 22, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race June 5-6 at Beaver Dam Raceway, marking the first high profile motorsports event this year in Wisconsin.

From Hall of Famer Dave Blaney’s victory in 1996 to champion Brad Sweet’s win in 2019, Beaver Dam Raceway has played a key role in World of Outlaws history. While Sweet has two victories, Daryn Pittman has won four times at Beaver Dam, the most of any World of Outlaws driver, and still owns the track qualifying record. Bill Balog is the only driver not running the tour who has defeated the Outlaws at the 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval when he accomplished the feat in 2016.

The event will have limited attendance and no camping per county guidelines. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m.(ET) Tuesday, May 26, at WorldofOutlaws.com. Upon arriving, fans and participants will have their temperatures taken and be asked to complete a health questionnaire. Hand sanitizer will be provided in 1-ounce bottles and social distancing will be required. CDC guidelines recommend wearing face covers, but they are not mandatory in the grandstand. Fans will be allowed to use stadium-style chairs, blankets and lawn chairs in the general admission areas, lawn chair and table seating areas will be first-come, first-serve and will not be reserved.

“Beaver Dam Raceway has traditionally been one of the most exciting tracks on the World of Outlaws tour, and the track team led by owner Scott Boyd and his team continue to improve the facility each year,” World of Outlaws Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “This will be the first time we’ve been able to race on back-to-back nights at Beaver Dam, giving everybody the chance to enjoy a huge Wisconsin weekend in a state that is safely reopening its communities.”

This two-day event at Beaver Dam, centrally located in the Dairy State about an hour from Madison and Milwaukee, replaces events originally scheduled June 5 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND, and June 6 at Granite City Speedway in Sauk Rapids, MN, as well as events that were scheduled for June 19 at Dubuque (IA) Speedway and June 20 at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Those who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled Jim Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway (June 20) will receive ticketing instructions from SLS Promotions.

Both nights, June 5-6, will be broadcast live on DIRTVision as part of the Fast Pass subscription.