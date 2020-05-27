D.O. LAYCOCK JOINS THUNDER RELIVED THURSDAY AT 8PM EST ON FLORACING

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………D.O. Laycock, of ESPN Thursday/Saturday Night Thunder fame and for his much beloved Racin’ with D.O. & The King TV Show, will be this week’s guest on episode 15 of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday night, May 28 at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/33Kw2Xs.

D.O. was in on the ground floor of ESPN’s Auto Racing coverage from its first year in 1979, a USAC National Sprint Car race at Indiana’s Salem Speedway. It’s a road that took him to working behind the scenes on popular shows such as ESPN’s Speedweek and into the heyday of ESPN’s Thunder series which featured USAC events from coast-to-coast.

D.O. went in front of the camera in 1993, and partnered with comedian Dave “The King” Wilson, to create the D.O. & The King TV show in 1994, which covered USAC Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown racing as well as local open wheel action in Indiana and from California to Pennsylvania and everywhere in between.

A car builder, a USAC Midget team owner, a promoter and an official, D.O. has done it all and seen it all in his five-decades plus of involvement in the racing industry, and now he sits down with Thunder Relived host Richie Murray to relive those memories with the first episode of his TV show from the 1994 season as well as the season review, Racing Dirt Track Summer, from that same year serving as the backdrop.

Thunder Relived takes you in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault.

