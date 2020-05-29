A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour Will Officially Begin 2020 Season At Selinsgrove Speedway

By Paul Harkenrider

(Selinsgrove, Pa) The wait is finally over! As the first six events of the 2020 Patriot Sprint Tour Season were postponed due to the region wide restrictions placed on racetracks, Selinsgrove Speedway Management has been given the go-ahead by the Pennsylvania Government to resume weekly racing action beginning this weekend, May 29 & 30.

This will mean that next weekend’s PST scheduled event at Selinsgrove will run as planned on Saturday June 6. This announcement comes days after the announcement that Land of Legends Raceway will hold a special event for the Patriot Sprint Tour on Wednesday, June 17.

This marks the eighth event in program history the Patriots will visit arguably the fastest racetrack on the east coast. There have been six different winners over the course of seven years and only one repeat winner, TJ Stutts (’14 & ’15). Other winners include, Mark Smith, Chad Layton, Nate Snyder, Jason Shultz, and 2019 PST Series Champion, Davie Franek.

Franek, of Wantage, NJ will begin his quest for his second PST championship at a track he has had so much success at over the years including two track championships before going on tour with the Patriots last season.

It is always exciting when the Patriots visit Selinsgrove as it is one of the most diverse fields that both the tour and track sees all season. The lineup for June 6 will be no different as this will be several teams first outing of 2020.

There will be several restrictions in place for this event as spectator capacity will be capped at 50%. A waiver must be filled out prior to entry. Teams and fans are asked to fill the waiver out prior to entering the racetrack to avoid contact with track personnel. The waiver can be found at selinsgrovespeedway.com.

If you are unable to attend this event, it will be streamed on The Cushion.

As far as the rest of 2020, there are no other announcements and those races will be handled on a week by week basis.

Be sure to stick with patriotsprinttour.com for the latest as well connecting with Patriot Sprint Tour on facebook and twitter.

PST History- Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove

6/14/14 – TJ Stutts (1)

6/13/15 – TJ Stutts (2)

6/18/16 – Davie Franek (1)

6/17/17 – Nate Snyder (1)

6/16/18 – Chad Layton

9/2/18 – Mark Smith

6/15/19- Jason Shultz