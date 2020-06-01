Cannon McIntosh Wins POWRi Feature at Port City

From POWRi

TULSA, OK (May 31, 2020) — Wrapping up the Seventh Annual Turnpike Challenge the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues would travel to Port City Raceway Sunday Night as 53 top notch competitors would try to find the fastest way to the checkers. After 30 trips around a beautiful prepared racing surface Cannon McIntosh would use a low line run to perfection claiming his first ever POWRi Lucas Oil National Feature Win.

Cannon McIntosh #71k would be on a rail all night, hooking up in the groove early by collecting the high point qualifying award and earning a pole position starting spot for the feature. Cannon would launch to the lead on lap one and never relinquish the prized spot. Tanner Thorson #19 and Tanner Carrick #35 would both ride the upper lip for the feature, swapping spots several times with Thorson earning the runner-up spot and Carrick ending the night third. After being in contention for the lead early #3N Jake Neuman would slip exiting turn two and battle back to finish fourth as Noah Harris #20H would impress all rounding out the top five.

Special Thanks to Jerry Medlin for donating extra prize money for tonight’s hard charger award that was won by Ace McCarthy as he battled through the field to place 12th from starting 23rd deep in the field.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

Port City Raceway

Tulsa, OK

Sunday May 31, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 3-Jake Nail[2]

3. 84M-Blake Edwards[6]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

5. 00-Trey Gropp[7]

6. 71W-Zeb Wise[5]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

8. 07-KYLE WILSON[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[2]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]

4. 71-Kaylee Bryson[5]

5. 72-Sam Johnson[8]

6. 17Z-Zac Moody[3]

7. 32-Trey Marcham[7]

8. 55K-Karter Sarff[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 82-Andrew Layser[2]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[4]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[5]

4. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[6]

5. 97-Jesse Love[3]

6. 21K-Emilio Hoover[1]

7. 89-Chris Windom[8]

8. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Tanner Thorson[3]

2. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[6]

4. 73T-Jake Swanson[7]

5. 27-Keith Rauch[2]

6. 71T-Zac Taylor[8]

7. 4-Robert Dalby[5]

8. 27W-Austin Wood[4]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Tanner Carrick[3]

2. 20B-Brady Bacon[4]

3. 71X-Presley Truedson[1]

4. 19G-Gage Rucker[5]

5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]

6. 73-Dylan Ito[2]

7. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[7]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[4]

2. 42-Hank Davis[3]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

4. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]

5. 47-Austin Shores[1]

6. 21F-Amber Balcaen[7]

7. 911-Waylon Weaver[2]

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 4A-Justin Grant[2]

2. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

3. 95-Chris Andrews[5]

4. 20H-Noah Harris[7]

5. 97K-Brenham Crouch[3]

6. 5D-Zach Daum[6]

7. 8K-Jonathan Beason[1]

QUAL 1 (12 Laps)

1. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[6]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

4. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[5]

5. 20B-Brady Bacon[4]

6. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

7. 00-Trey Gropp[8]

8. 21F-Amber Balcaen[9]

9. 47-Austin Shores[10]

10. 95-Chris Andrews[2]

QUAL 2 (12 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]

2. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[1]

3. 5D-Zach Daum[10]

4. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]

5. 82-Andrew Layser[5]

6. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

8. 97-Jesse Love[9]

9. 19G-Gage Rucker[7]

10. DNS: 42-Hank Davis

QUAL 3 (12 Laps)

1. 20H-Noah Harris[2]

2. 84M-Blake Edwards[4]

3. 4A-Justin Grant[5]

4. 19-Tanner Thorson[6]

5. 8M-Kade Morton[3]

6. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]

7. 3B-Shelby Bosie[7]

8. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[8]

9. 97K-Brenham Crouch[9]

10. 71W-Zeb Wise[10]

QUAL 4 (12 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

2. 35-Tanner Carrick[6]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

4. 3-Jake Nail[2]

5. 72-Sam Johnson[1]

6. 71X-Presley Truedson[7]

7. 71T-Zac Taylor[8]

8. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

9. 20G-Noah Gass[10]

10. 27-Keith Rauch[9]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 89-Chris Windom[1]

2. 32-Trey Marcham[4]

3. 4-Robert Dalby[7]

4. 21K-Emilio Hoover[6]

5. 8K-Jonathan Beason[10]

6. 17Z-Zac Moody[2]

7. 55K-Karter Sarff[12]

8. 07-KYLE WILSON[11]

9. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[5]

10. 73-Dylan Ito[3]

11. 15-Emerson Axsom[9]

12. 911-Waylon Weaver[8]

13. DNS: 27W-Austin Wood

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

2. 73T-Jake Swanson[1]

3. 47-Austin Shores[10]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

5. 71W-Zeb Wise[12]

6. 28-Ace McCarthy[5]

7. 71T-Zac Taylor[7]

8. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

9. 8K-Jonathan Beason[15]

10. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]

11. 55K-Karter Sarff[16]

12. 4-Robert Dalby[14]

13. 19G-Gage Rucker[9]

14. 20G-Noah Gass[11]

15. 21F-Amber Balcaen[8]

16. 89-Chris Windom[13]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 3-Jake Nail[1]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]

4. 8M-Kade Morton[2]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[4]

6. 71X-Presley Truedson[3]

7. 21K-Emilio Hoover[14]

8. 97-Jesse Love[8]

9. 17Z-Zac Moody[15]

10. 42-Hank Davis[12]

11. 97K-Brenham Crouch[10]

12. 27-Keith Rauch[11]

13. 07-KYLE WILSON[16]

14. 32-Trey Marcham[13]

15. 00-Trey Gropp[5]

16. 95-Chris Andrews[9]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 19-Tanner Thorson[7]

3. 35-Tanner Carrick[3]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

5. 20H-Noah Harris[8]

6. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[12]

7. 71-Kaylee Bryson[11]

8. 82-Andrew Layser[15]

9. 44S-Andrew Felker[10]

10. 73T-Jake Swanson[19]

11. 5D-Zach Daum[13]

12. 28-Ace McCarthy[23]

13. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[17]

14. 8M-Kade Morton[24]

15. 67-Michael Kofoid[2]

16. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[14]

17. 3-Jake Nail[18]

18. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[22]

19. 5T-Ryan Timms[20]

20. 84M-Blake Edwards[5]

21. 4A-Justin Grant[6]

22. 91T-Tyler Thomas[9]

23. 47-Austin Shores[21]

24. 20B-Brady Bacon[16]