Kreisel Wins POWRi WAR Feature at Valley Speedway

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (June 6, 2020) — The POWRi Lucas Oil War Sprint League would roll into Valley Speedway for epic side-by-side battles for the top position. Going caution-free in an action packed feature, the familiar face of Riley Kreisel would stand tall in victory lane.

In a heart pumping non-stop 20 lap feature, all eyes were glued on the front row as Riley Kreisel #91 and Jack Wagner #77 would both start in the front row dueling for the top position when the green flag was shown. With Jack Wagner gaining in early advantage, leading half the feature laps, Kreisel would mount a charge. After several revolutions of side-by-side racing around Valley Speedway it would be Kreisel earning his first feature win of 2020, Wagner would stay in the hunt all event with an outstanding second place performance. Cole Bodine #57 would be the hard charger racing his way through the pack to round out the feature’s podium. Scott Evans #118 and Samuel Wagner #73 would have their own battle within the top 5, swapping positions lap after lap, with Evans finishing fourth and Samuel Wagner fifth.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, MO

Saturday June 6, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]

2. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]

3. 88-Chad Tye[2]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

5. 57-Cole Bodine[3]

6. 118-Scott Evans[7]

7. 2-Jason Billups[5]

8. 15E-Dakota Earls[8]

9. DNS: 12-Wesley Smith

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]

3. 57-Cole Bodine[6]

4. 118-Scott Evans[5]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]

6. 88-Chad Tye[4]

7. 2-Jason Billups[7]

8. 15E-Dakota Earls[8]

9. DNS: 12-Wesley Smith

POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5H-Casey Hicks[5]

2. 4C-Matt Brokaw[4]

3. 2-Trevor Casey[3]

4. 9-Aaron Mcdonald[2]

5. (DNF) 3-Dustin Gilbert[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]

2. 22-Tanner Allen[3]

3. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[1]

4. 2X-AJ Gilbert[5]

5. 7M-Heath Murry[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

2. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]

3. 7M-Heath Murry[9]

4. 2X-AJ Gilbert[6]

5. 3-Dustin Gilbert[10]

6. 4C-Matt Brokaw[3]

7. 5H-Casey Hicks[1]

8. 2-Trevor Casey[5]

9. 9-Aaron Mcdonald[8]

10. 22-Tanner Allen[4]