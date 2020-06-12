The Outlaws Are Coming To Town!

From Kendra Jacobs

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is coming to Knoxville Raceway for the two-day Brownells Big Guns Bash!

Join us this Friday and Saturday, June 12 & 13 for a star-studded showdown between Team Knoxville and the World of Outlaws. Hot laps start at 6:30pm each night.

Due to Covid restrictions, limited seating is available. Tickets are available now online at KnoxvilleRaceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. Tickets are $35 per night for adults, or $64 for a two-day pass. Teen tickets are $22 per night. Children 12 and under are FREE! Camping is available at the North Campground. Call the ticket office at 641-842-5431 to reserve a spot.

If you can’t join us at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.com!