Henry Perfect in Traffic to Score Attica 410 Victory

ATTICA, Ohio (June 12, 2020) – Cap Henry survived a tangle battling for the lead early and drove through lapped traffic in perfect fashion to earn his sixth 410 sprint win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, June 12 on Construction Equipment & Supply/Venture Visionary Partners/Advanced Drainage Systems Night. Ryan Markham benefited from a late race caution and drove into the lead coming to the checkers to win the late model feature while a caution flag also benefited Jamie Miller who held off Paul Weaver for the 305 sprint feature win.

Henry, from Republic, Ohio, took the lead from pole-sitter Zane DeVault on lap two of the 30 lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature but the two made contact with DeVault spinning. Henry withstood early pressure from eight time track champion Byron Reed and then picked his way through traffic to score his sixth career Attica win.

“Zack, Mike and all the guys give me a really great race car. Man I got really nervous seeing Byron right there when I came by the scoreboard. We kind of ran out of patience there on the first lap with Zane and I feel bad about that deal,” said Henry beside his Lane Racing, Dragon’s Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Auto Racing, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Lead Head Water Fowl, Ballistic Designs, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs backed machine.

With three laps to go in the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model feature Ryan Markham was nearly a straight away behind the the two leaders. Then a caution came out and the Ashland, Ohio driver sat up in the seat and passed Devin Shiels coming to the checkers for his 16th career Attica win placing him third on the all-time victory list.

“My crew chief got me too tight up on the cushion and I was running them guys down early then I jumped the cushion a couple of times and overheated the tires. I needed that caution just to settle things back down. After that it was just get up on the wheel and see what happens. It was treacherous up there…we had to let her hang out but hey, we’re up here,” said Markham beside his Hickory Hollow Concrete, Terry’s Towing, The Beer Barrel, Accu-Force, Clear Detail, Matco Tools by Jimmy, Innovative Graphics, Mars Trucking backed #5M.

Last week Jamie Miller, the defending Fremont Fence 305 Sprints Attica champion, crashed. Miller made up for it Friday. Miller also benefited from a caution, the yellow waiving with 10 laps to go just as Paul Weaver had passed him for the lead. Miller took advantage of the second chance and held Weaver off for his 25th career 305 sprint feature win, tying him with Mike Linder for second on the track’s all-time win list.

“I liked to see everyone of those yellows. Every time Paul would get by me I would just try to stick that top and he would sneak by me and that caution would come out and save me. After that last time I figured there’s got to be something down there…I’ve got to try it. I’m going to try to keep racing longer than Paul and cut into that 49 wins he’s got,” remarked Miller beside his Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sloopy’s Pizza, Phil Ritser Racing, Smitty’s Pizza, York Carpet, Crown Battery, Schriner Farms backed #26.

DeVault and Reed brought the field to green for the 30 lap 410 sprint feature with DeVault gaining the advantage over Henry, Reed, Chad Kemenah and Tim Shaffer. While battling for the lead on the second circuit, DeVault spun and on the ensuing restart Brian Lay and Caleb Griffith tangled with Lay taking a nasty flip on the front stretch; he was uninjured. On the restart Henry pulled away slightly as Reed and Kemenah battled for second.

Henry maintained about a five car length advantage over Reed while Kemenah ran comfortably in third with Shaffer battling with last week’s winner Stuart Brubaker for fourth. The leaders raced into heavy lapped traffic by the 13th circuit but Henry had little problems navigating through while Reed and Kemenah gave chase. At the halfway point the top three remained unchanged but the race for fourth was heating up between Brubaker, Travis Philo and Shaffer.

As the laps ticked off – after the lap two caution and red the race went caution free the rest of the way – Henry seemed to have things well in hand. But, with seven laps to go a pair of lapped cars were racing side by side in front of Henry and Reed and Kemenah closed. Once he was able to work past the lappers, Henry had a clear track the final three circuits to score the win over Reed, Kemenah, Brubaker and Shaffer.

Matt Irey and Tim Sabo comprised the front row of the late model 25 lap feature and when the green flew Irey blasted into the lead. But a caution involving three cars after one lap was scored bunched up the field. When the green flew Irey had his hands full with Devin Shiels while Markham sat comfortably in third. Shiels mounted a challenge of the lead on lap nine but Irey maintained his composure to continue to lead. With seven laps to go Shiels was putting tremendous pressure on Irey as they raced into traffic. Irey got into a lapped car which gave Shiels the opportunity to grab the lead on lap 21.

Shiels and Irey ran side by side and nose to tail while Markham sat back about a half a straight away from the lead duo. Then a caution flew on lap 22. When the green flew Markham jumped to the cushion while Shiels and Irey stuck to the bottom. Markham took second on lap 23 and was side by side with Shiels as they raced to the white flag. Markham road the cushion to perfection and stole the lead coming to the checkers. Shiels, Irey, Larry Bellman and Sabo rounded out the top five.

The start of the 25 lap 305 sprint feature saw pole-sitter Kyle Capodice jump in to the lead over Miller, Brandon Moore, Weaver and Steve Rando. A multi-car incident after a a lap was scored gave Miller the opportunity to jump up to the cushion and grab the lead on the restart. Weaver drove into second on lap five and closed on Miller. A caution on lap nine just as Miller and Weaver were driving into heavy lapped traffic gave them a clear track.

Miller again drove away on the restart with Weaver, Steve Rando, Capodice and Brandon Moore in pursuit. Just as Weaver executed a slider to take the lead on lap 16, a caution would hand the top spot back to Miller. Miller didn’t waste the second chance and held off Weaver for the win with Rando, Capodice and Luke Griffith rounding out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park plans to be back in action Friday, June 19. Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

Friday June 12, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

