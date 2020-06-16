AmeriFlex / OCRS ready for Monarch Motor Speedway on Friday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 15, 2020) – After two canceled attempts the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars will finally visit Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday.

A forecast of rain forced cancelation of the AmeriFlex / OCRS season opener there on March 20 followed by an April 3 make-up cancellation due to COVID-19. Hopefully the third time will be a charm this Friday.

Whit Gastineau won there in 2015, the last time OCRS visited the track which was operating as Red River Speedway at that time.

Gastineau, who is winless so far in 2020, will have some stiff completion to overcome on Friday. Terry Easum currently leads the point standings with one victory, one second place and three third place finishes on the season. Defending champion Zach Chappell sits only 20 points behind after winning last Saturday at 81 Speedway. Joe Bob Lee of Cache, Okla. has yet to win but sits third in points. Casey Wills is fourth with one victory and Kinzer Edwards is the seasons only repeat winner and holds down fifth with two victories.

Racing gets underway Friday at 8 p.m.

Friday Schedule

Monarch Motor Speedway – June 19, 2020

Pits open at 5 p.m.

Grandstands open at 5:30

Driver sign-in open at 6

Drivers meeting at 7

Hot Laps at 7:30

Races start at 8

Admission: Adults $15; Seniors (55+), Military, First Responders with ID $10; Kids (6-11) $5, 5 and under FREE.

Pit passes: $35, kids (0-12) $15.