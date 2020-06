GAS CITY, IN (June 17, 2020) – Kyle Larson raised the degree of difficulty but still managed to win the second round of Indiana Midget Week for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Larson had to transfer through the B-Main, charging from 14th starting position while holding off a late charge by Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Kofoid held on for second while Tyler Courtney, Tanner Thorson, and Gio Scelzi rounded out the top five.