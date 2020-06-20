Cole Duncan Wins 2020 Season Opening Feature at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (June 20, 2020) — Cole Duncan won the Winged 410 Sprint Car feature on Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Duncan held off D.J. Foos and Trey Jacobs for the victory. Paul Weaver won the 305 sprint car feature.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, OH

Saturday June 20, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 22-Cole Duncan

2. 16-DJ Foos

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs

4. 5-Byron Reed

5. 11-Zeb Wise

6. 81-Lee Jacobs

7. 1-Nate Dussel

8. 4-Cap Henry

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker

10. 21N-Frankie Nervo

11. 3C-Cale Conley

12. 8M-TJ Michael

13. 68G-Tyler Gunn

14. 23-Cole Macedo

15. 77I-John Ivy

16. 22B-Ryan Broughton

17. 2L-Landon Lalonde

18. 41-Thomas Schinderle

19. 70-Sye Lynch

20. 19-Jordan Ryan