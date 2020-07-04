Kofoid Flies to Fremont Victory During Ohio Sprint Speedweek

FREMONT, OH (July 4, 2020) — Buddy Kofoid has not had the opportunity to race a sprint car often this season due to his midget racing commitments. Kofoid made the most of one of those opportunities Saturday at Fremont Speedway during Cometic Gaskets Ohio Sprint Speedway presented by Hercules Tire with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1.

Kofoid started on the front row and led all 35-laps in route to the victory. Kofoid, the 2019 track champion at Fremont, was able to drive around two lapped cars in the waning stages of the main event to fend off defending All Star champion Aaron Reutzel for the victory. The win was Kofoid’s sixth victory of the season and third sprint car victory of the year.

Reutzel held on for second while Cole Duncan, Greg Wilson, and Josh Baughman rounded out the top five.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tire

Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday July 4, 2020

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 17-Josh Baughman, 12.841[11]

2. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.104[12]

3. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.179[3]

4. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.209[7]

5. 5-Byron Reed, 13.247[1]

6. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.256[9]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.302[6]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.329[29]

9. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 13.331[4]

10. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.391[5]

11. 5K-Adam Kekich, 13.436[36]

12. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.473[13]

13. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.493[19]

14. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.502[15]

15. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.520[8]

16. 15-Mitch Harble, 13.536[10]

17. 77I-John Ivy, 13.541[21]

18. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.541[37]

19. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.557[33]

20. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.560[20]

21. 16-DJ Foos, 13.614[28]

22. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.627[2]

23. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.646[18]

24. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.714[24]

25. 4-Cap Henry, 13.720[16]

26. 70-Sye Lynch, 13.720[34]

27. 5X-Justin Peck, 13.735[39]

28. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.783[17]

29. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 13.801[32]

30. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.847[31]

31. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.904[26]

32. 23-Cole Macedo, 13.909[23]

33. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.992[14]

34. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.025[22]

35. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.037[25]

36. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 14.051[38]

37. 22-Cole Duncan, 14.062[35]

38. 5H-Jordan Harble, 14.242[30]

39. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.282[27]

40. 6-Frank Rodgers, 14.638[40]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[1]

2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[3]

3. 5-Byron Reed[2]

4. 3-Jac Haudenschild[4]

5. 19R-Jordan Ryan[6]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

8. 2+-Brian Smith[10]

9. 15-Mitch Harble[9]

10. 22B-Ryan Broughton[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

3. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 17-Josh Baughman[4]

6. 4-Cap Henry[8]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

9. 21N-Frankie Nervo[10]

10. 2L-Landon Lalonde[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 15K-Chad Kemenah[5]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 77I-John Ivy[3]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8]

8. 4S-Tyler Street[10]

9. 23-Cole Macedo[6]

10. 5H-Jordan Harble[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Cole Duncan[9]

2. 5K-Adam Kekich[4]

3. 13-Paul McMahan[3]

4. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]

6. 9J-Dean Jacobs[8]

7. 5X-Justin Peck[5]

8. 6-Frank Rodgers[10]

9. 70-Sye Lynch[1]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1]

2. 3-Jac Haudenschild[2]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 28-Tim Shaffer[5]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman[1]

2. 22-Cole Duncan[2]

3. 5K-Adam Kekich[4]

4. 3C-Cale Conley[5]

5. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[3]

3. 8M-TJ Michael[6]

4. 9J-Dean Jacobs[5]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[18]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[10]

8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[9]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[11]

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

11. 5X-Justin Peck[8]

12. 15-Mitch Harble[14]

13. 21N-Frankie Nervo[17]

14. 5H-Jordan Harble[20]

15. 4S-Tyler Street[12]

16. 6-Frank Rodgers[13]

17. 22B-Ryan Broughton[2]

18. 23-Cole Macedo[16]

DNS: 2L-Landon Lalonde

DNS: 70-Sye Lynch

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

3. 22-Cole Duncan[4]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

5. 17-Josh Baughman[2]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[11]

7. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3]

8. 3C-Cale Conley[8]

9. 13-Paul McMahan[14]

10. 28-Tim Shaffer[7]

11. 5-Byron Reed[13]

12. 4-Cap Henry[22]

13. 15K-Chad Kemenah[15]

14. 3J-Trey Jacobs[21]

15. 26-Cory Eliason[16]

16. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[17]

17. 19R-Jordan Ryan[18]

18. 5K-Adam Kekich[6]

19. 8M-TJ Michael[23]

20. 9J-Dean Jacobs[24]

21. 81-Lee Jacobs[20]

22. 11-Zeb Wise[10]

23. 16-DJ Foos[12]

24. 77I-John Ivy[19]