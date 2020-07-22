CONTINUED MANDATES FROM OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DUE TO COVID-19 FORCES SHARON’S JULY 25 EVENT TO BE CANCELLED

From Mike Leone

Hartford, OH July 22, 2020 Due to the continued mandates set forth by the Ohio Department of Health from the COVID-19 pandemic including no spectators being permitted throughout the state of Ohio, and with the management of Sharon Speedway choosing to abide by ODH’s mandates along with directives from the Governor, there will be no racing on Saturday, July 25. As soon as restrictions are lifted, Sharon Speedway will resume the 2020 schedule of events. Stay tuned for an update next week on the status of the August 1 event.

Track rentals are available by contacting general manager Dave Willoughby at 330-770-1886.

