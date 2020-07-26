Sewell triples up with AmeriFlex / OCRS victory at Caney

by John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (July 25, 2020) – The only thing hotter then the 95 degree temperatures that bore down on the Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday was the performance of Alex Sewell.

The 2018 AmeriFlex / OCRS champion won for the third time in three weeks leading all 30-laps around the Caney quarter mile oval.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Sewell when asked about his thoughts of winning three in-a-row. “Everyone was saying, ‘can you do it?’. I felt like I was capable of getting it done. But it is so reliant of being in the right place in the heat race and putting yourself in the redraw and drawing somewhere close to the front. A lot of things have to go your way to make this possible then you have to take advantage of the situation.”

Sewell did just that winning his heat and drawing the pole for the feature.

“After I drew the pole all I could think about is how awesome this crowd is here,” Sewell said. “They are one of the best crowds to race in front of. They cheer for you and it is awesome when you get to stop on the front straightaway.”

Two weeks ago Sewell started his string with a victory at Caney. But that was not much help Saturday as the track condition was not exactly the same as it was in that first win.

“A couple of weeks ago it was really heavy in (turns) 3 and 4 and slick in 1 and 2,” recalled Sewell. “Tonight it was just kind of slick all over. It was a real technical race track and you had to hit it just right.”

Sewell jumped into the early lead with newcomer Travis Ashwood following in second. A lap later Kinzer Edwards passed Ashwood and looked ready to challenge Sewell. Edwards stayed within striking distance until the yellow waved on lap 16. Edwards went to the pits and Ashwood resumed the chase for the final 14 laps for his best OCRS career finish. Zach Chappell, Nicholas Lucito and Terry Easum rounded out the top five.

Sewell was thankful for the efforts of his dad and Rob Forehand for making the win possible.

“My dad (Andy Sewell) and Rob (Forehand) are doing an amazing job getting the car ready,” Sewell said. “I did not get to go to the shop this week. I felt like I worked 50 hours this week. This win is totally 100 percent dependent on my dad and Rob.”

AmeriFlex / OCRS Results

Caney Valley Speedway

July 25, 2020

AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 23A-Travis Ashwood[3]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 4. 65L-Nicholas Lucito[5]; 5. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 6. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]; 7. 79-Tim Kent[18]; 8. 22T-Frank Taft[15]; 9. 2L-Brandon Leland[13]; 10. 39-Kimberly Tyre[12]; 11. 14-Stephanie Chappell[16]; 12. 55-Johnny Kent[10]; 13. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[4]; 14. 9-Casey Buechler[17]; 15. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 16. 62-James Shoun[9]; 17. 30J-Larry Bratti[11]; 18. (DNF) 31-Casey Wills[14]

Car Fleet Parts Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 3. 65L-Nicholas Lucito[3]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 5. 30J-Larry Bratti[6]; 6. 9-Casey Buechler[5]

M W Aluminum Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[2]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 3. 62-James Shoun[3]; 4. 2L-Brandon Leland[1]; 5. 39-Kimberly Tyre[6]; 6. 79-Tim Kent[4]

WESMAR Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23A-Travis Ashwood[3]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft[2]; 6. 14-Stephanie Chappell[6]

Lap Leaders: Alex Sewell 1-30.

Margin of victory: .02.925 seconds.

Contingency Winners

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories winner: Alex Sewell

Car & Fleet Heat 1: Alex Sewell

M & W Aluminum Heat 2: Kinzer Edwards

WESMAR Heat 3: Travis Ashwood

AMSOIL High Point: Travis Ashwood

DFR Discount Tire Hard Charger: Tim Kent +11

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series