Kyle Larson Takes $26,000 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race victory​

By Tyler Altmeyer

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (July 30, 2020) – For the 11th time in 2020, and for the sixth time in as many tries, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson is an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so in convincing fashion at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, July 30. Scoring a monstrous $26,000 payday in the process, Larson’s Plymouth victory occurred during the second running of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race, eventually topping a stout field of not only traveling All Stars, but also full-time IRA Outlaw Sprint Series contenders, and a handful of regional and national invaders.

Forced to navigate slower traffic for much of his campaign around the Plymouth bullring, Larson was quick to prove he was the class of the field, utilizing the outside-pole position to hunt down pole sitter and race leader, Gio Scelzi, by lap 12, eventually running away to a near-two and a half second advantage by the end of 35 circuits.

“This feels really good,” Kyle Larson said, driver of the Paul Silva-owned/Finley Farms/Tarlton and Sons/Durst/Lucas Oil/Priority Aviation/No. 57 sprint car. “I had to earn it, for sure. The track was extremely technical and the curb wasn’t going anywhere. It made it trickier and trickier to run. The lappers were all so even with each other and I couldn’t get by some of them for such a long time. I really wasn’t sure how close second was to me, but once I got by some lapped cars, I was able to get a good rhythm going. This is such an awesome crowd. A big thanks to Kevin Rudeen and his entire family for what they do for this event. It’s not often that you get to race for this much money in a sprint car.”

After a pair of cautions during the initial start, one of which a red flag incident involving Austin McCarl, the third try proved to be the charm with KCP Racing’s Gio Scelzi earning the jump. The California hotshoe would lead the first six laps unscathed before entering traffic for the first time on lap seven.

The back of the field, mixed with an unforgiving cushion, proved to be a handful for Scelzi, as Larson quickly ran down the familiar No. 18 and was applying pressure by lap ten. Just two circuits later, it was Larson who was in control of the field, using a sleek move through the bottom of turns three and four to drive underneath Scelzi to lead lap 12.

By lap 17, the ‘Madman’ Kerry Madsen was the new man in charge of the runner-up position, wasting little effort to get by Scelzi before turning his attention to Larson. Despite a desperate effort by the Australia-native, Larson proved to be too much to overcome in traffic, solidifying his place in Plymouth Dirt Track victory lane with a three-wide move to put two lapped cars between himself and Madsen’s No. 2M.

“I don’t think I could have went many more laps,” Larson continued. “I was happy to see the checkers come out.”

At one point, Madsen was in striking distance, eradicating all lapped cars between himself and the race leader just beyond the midpoint of the 35-lap contest. Although unable to catch ‘Yung Money,’ Madsen held on to finish second, followed by Gio Scelzi, Dominic Scelzi and Cory Eliason

“During the middle stages there, things were really looking good for us,” Kerry Madsen said, driver of the Killer Instinct Crossbows No. 2M. “I didn’t force it with lapped cars probably like I should have. We had a great race car and the guys are working hard. I want to get some ‘W’s’ for this team. We have a long weekend ahead so hopefully we can climb our way to the top.”

What’s Next:

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their four-race stretch with a visit to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday evening, July 31. The evening’s main event will award a $5,000 top prize.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Plymouth Dirt Track – July 30, 2020:

Event: Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race/$26,000-to-win

Entries: 41

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Kyle Larson – 11.769

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Kyle Larson – 11.459

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Paul McMahan

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Zeb Wise

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Austin McCarl

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Jake Blackhurst

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Jeremy Schultz

Computer Man C-Main Winner: Mike Reinke

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Gio Scelzi

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Dash #2 Winner: Kyle Larson

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Russel Borland

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Skylar Gee (+7)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.707; 2. 64-Scotty Thiel, 11.850; 3. 17-Josh Baughman, 11.917; 4. 13-Paul McMahan, 11.979; 5. 23-Russel Borland, 12.115; 6. 10w-Mike Reinke, 12.125; 7. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.149; 8. 71-Shane Stewart, 12.291; 9. O-Johnny Fahl, 12.778

Group (B)

1. 18-Gio Scelzi, 11.575; 2. 70-Cale Thomas, 11.760; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.922; 4. 11-Zeb Wise, 11.941; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.041; 6. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 12.185; 7. 18S-Byrce Schmitt, 12.988; 8. 29-Hunter Custer, 13.198

Group (C)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 11.682; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.764; 3. 17A-Austin McCarl, 12.012; 4. 2W-Scotty Neitzel, 12.520; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.697; 6. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.739; 7. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 12.956; 8. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 13.288

Group (D)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 11.459; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 11.621; 3. 14P-Parker Price-Miller, 11.850; 4. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 12.246; 5. 20R-Robbie Pribnow, 12.445; 6. 12W-Josh Walter, 12.632; 7. 10V-Matt Vandervere, 12.731; 8. 19-Paige Polyak, 99.370

Group (E)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.720; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 11.791; 3. 4-Terry McCarl, 11.878; 4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 11.905; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.006; 6. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.087; 7. 47-Todd King, 12.462; 8. 4K-Kris Spitz, 12.739

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 2. 17-Josh Baughman [2]; 3. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 4. 64-Scotty Thiel [3]; 5. 23-Russel Borland [5]; 6. 68-Dave Uttech [7]; 7. 10W-Mike Reinke [6]; 8. 71-Shane Stewart [8]; 9. O-Johnny Fahl [9]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 11-Zeb Wise [1]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]; 3. 70-Cale Thomas [3]; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [5]; 6. O7-Gerard McIntyre [6]; 7. 29-Hunter Custer [8]; 8. 18S-Byrce Schmitt [7]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17A-Austin McCarl [2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 3. 2W-Scotty Neitzel [1]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4]; 5. 25-Danny Schlafer [6]; 6. 4B-Scott Biertzer [7]; 7. 14R-Sean Rayhall [5]; 8. 77-Wayne Modjeski [8]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 73-Jake Blackhurst [1]; 2. 14P-Parker Price-Miller [2]; 3. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [3]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 5. 20R-Robbie Pribnow [5]; 6. 10V-Matt Vandervere [7]; 7. 12W-Josh Walter [6]; 8. 19-Paige Polyak [8]

Heat #5 – Group (E) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [1]; 2. 4-Terry McCarl [2]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [3]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee [5]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [6]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 7. 47-Todd King [7]; 8. 4K-Kris Spitz [8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [2]; 3. 11-Zeb Wise [4]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [6]; 5. 73-Jake Blackhurst [3]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson [2]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 3. 17A-Austin McCarl [1]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [5]; 5. 70-Cale Thomas [3]; 6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [6]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 10W-Mike Reinke [1]; 2. 47-Todd King [2]; 3. 14R-Sean Rayhall [4]; 4. 12W-Josh Walter [3]; 5. 4K-Kris Spitz [7]; 6. 29-Hunter Custer [5]; 7. 77-Wayne Modjeski [9]; 8. O-Johnny Fahl [11]; 9. 18S-Byrce Schmitt [8]; 10. 71-Shane Stewart [6]; 11. 19-Paige Polyak [10]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog [3]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [2]; 4. 25-Danny Schlafer [6]; 5. 23-Russel Borland [4]; 6. 20R-Robbie Pribnow [5]; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre [8]; 8. 68-Dave Uttech [7]; 9. 10W-Mike Reinke [11]; 10. 10V-Matt Vandervere [9]; 11. 47-Todd King [12]; 12. 4B-Scott Biertzer [10]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson [2]; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [7]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [3]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 6. 13-Paul McMahan [8]; 7. 11-Zeb Wise [5]; 8. 14P-Parker Price-Miller [14]; 9. 70-Cale Thomas [10]; 10. 17-Josh Baughman [16]; 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel [13]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [11]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee [20]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [21]; 15. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [12]; 16. 17B-Bill Balog [22]; 17. 64-Scotty Thiel [19]; 18. 2W-Scotty Neitzel [18]; 19. W20-Greg Wilson [23]; 20. 73-Jake Blackhurst [9]; 21. 4-Terry McCarl [15]; 22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [17]; 23. 25-Danny Schlafer [24]; 24. 17A-Austin McCarl [6] Lap Leaders: Gio Scelzi (1-11), Kyle Larson (12-35)

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of July 30, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 3642

2. Cory Eliason – 3512

3. Paul McMahan – 3416

4. Zeb Wise – 3394

5. Josh Baughman – 3160

6. Skylar Gee – 3154

7. Greg Wilson – 3122

8. Brock Zearfoss – 2404

9. Danny Dietrich – 2336

10. Kyle Larson – 2252

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)

SW: Muskingum Co. Speedway, Ohio (7/9/2020): Rico Abreu

SW: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (7/10/2020): Kyle Larson (6)

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/11/2020): Cale Conley

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/12/2020): Kyle Larson (7)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (7/17/2020): Kyle Larson (8)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/18/2020): Kyle Larson (9)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/19/2020): Kyle Larson (10)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/30/2020): Kyle Larson (11)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.