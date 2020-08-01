Henry wins 410 thriller at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry and Travis Philo put on quite the show Friday, July 31 at Attica Raceway Park the final three laps of the 410 sprint feature. The duo traded sliders and coming to the white flag actually banged wheels with Philo nearly spinning as Henry drove to his fourth feature win of the year at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant on NAPA Auto Parts Night.

It was Henry’s 9th career Attica win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint division and the sixth overall victory for he and the Lane Racing team in 2020.

“Travis is upset and I would be too. I got the wing so far back there I just couldn’t steer it. It was all my fault. I come up off the bottom there and that thing picked the front end off the ground and I drove him right up the race track. I feel bad for those guys. That definitely wasn’t my intention. I’m glad for my guys we finally won one. We had a couple of bad weeks there and everyone was getting down and frustrated. I’m proud I could finish this one off for them,” said Henry beside his Dragons Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Chassis, Linder Shocks, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Big D’s Pizza, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs #4.

“This is win number six for these guys already in the year. I’m just really grateful for Brett, Zack, Micah, Tess, Patty and everyone involved in this thing. No one ever gives up no matter how bad it goes. We didn’t finish four races in a row and those guys never quit,” added Henry.

Henry’s win coupled with a sixth place finish for point leader Chad Kemenah and a 15th place finish for 2nd place point driver Cale Conley will tighten up the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Not to be outdone, the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models went green to checkers for their 25 lap feature and McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk threw a slider on race-long leader Ryan Missler to take the lead with just three laps to go and drove to his 28th career Attica win. He now sits tied with Doug Drown atop the division’s all-time win list.

“The car was awesome. Thanks to my guys for busting their butts. We lost something in this thing a couple of weeks ago and we’ve been chasing it. I think we finally found it…we had a bad shock. Car is back on point. That was an awesome race for Ryan (Missler)..that was his first race back this season and he ran a flawless race. He was carrying so much speed on the top and my only shot to get around him was to set him up and slide him and I had to wait for the lapped cars to get out of the way to do it. It all worked out,” said Schlenk of his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Mullins Race Engines, Velocita USA, Domination Race Cars, VP Racing Fuels, Maga Lifts #91.

Defending Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Attica champion Jamie Miller dominated the 25 lap feature leading all 25 laps for his second victory of 2020 at the track and the 26th of his career, placing him in second on the division’s all-time win list.

Miller, the defending NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, came into the night third in the AFCS standings but made up valuable real estate as point leader Matt Foos finished 7th with second place point man Steve Rando crashing in the feature.

“I don’t plan on quitting anytime soon so let’s see if we can catch Paul Weaver in wins here,” said Miller beside his Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sloopy’s Pizza, Smitty’s Pizza, Phil Rister, York Carpet, Crown Battery, Schriner Farms sponsored #26.

The top five finishes in both the 410 and 305 sprint features each received a new Hoosier Tire thanks to Rich Farmer who owns the area NAPA Auto Parts stores.

Henry and Cole Macedo brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature with Henry grabbing the point over Macedo, TJ Michael, Shawn Dancer, Parker Price-Miller, Cale Conley, Chad Kemenah and Travis Philo. While Henry and Macedo pulled away, Michael was comfortably in third but a heck of a battle ensured with Dancer and Price-Miller for fourth with the later taking the spot on lap four.

The quick pace of the race got serious on lap 11 when Macedo attempted a slider for the lead but Henry was able to drive back by and maintain the lead while Price-Miller drove into third and closed with Michael, Philo and 13th starter and last week’s winner Buddy Kofoid in tow.

The first race stoppage came on lap 14 when Dancer tipped over on the front stretch with the running order Henry, Macedo, Price-Miller, Michael, Philo, Kofoid, Kemenah and Byron Reed. On the restart Price Miller and Macedo swapped the second spot with Philo and Michael also challenging.

Macedo’s tremendous run came to an end on lap 18 when he slowed with mechanical issues to bring out the caution. When the race resumed Philo drove around Price-Miller into second while Henry pulled away. The top three settled in for a few laps while the battle for fourth heated up involving Michael, Kofoid and Kemenah.

With six laps to go Philo closed quickly on Henry with Price-Miller, Kofoid, Michael, Kemenah and Trey Jacobs also closing. On lap 28 Philo executed a slider in turn four to take the lead but Henry crossed under in turns one and two to regain the top spot and the pair banged wheels in three coming to the white flag with Philo nearly spinning but gathering it back up only losing a couple of positions.

Henry drove to the checkers over Kofoid who got around Price-Miller coming to the finish line with Philo and Michael rounding out the top five.

The 25 lap late model feature saw Rob Anderzack and Mike Bores on the front row. When the green flew it was nearly catastrophic as Anderzack got all sideways in turn two but was able to save it while third starter Missler grabbed the lead over Anderzack, Tim Sabo, Bores and Schlenk.

Schlenk wasted little time moving into second on lap four. Missler continued to lead with Schlenk running right on his tail until they got to lapped traffic on lap 12 and Missler was able to drive around them to maintain the lead over Schlenk while a tremendous battle ensued for third involving Tim Sabo, Matt Irey, Devin Shiels and Ryan Markham.

Lapped cars racing side by side helped Schlenk to close on Missler with just five laps to go. Schlenk drove in front of Missler in three and four on lap 23 and held him off for the win. Irey, Shiels and Sabo rounded out the top five.

Brandon Riehl and Mike Moore comprised the front row of the 305 A-main with Riehl taking the lead at the drop of the green over third starting Miller, Moore, Logan Riehl, Kyle Peters and Seth Schneider. Miller slid into the lead on lap two just before a multi-car crash brought out the red. When the green flew so did Miller, pulling away from Brandon Riehl, Logan Riehl, Peters, Mike Moore, Schneider and Zeth Sabo.

A caution on lap seven kept Miller from lapped traffic but again when the green came back out he pulled away from Brandon Riehl while Schneider had worked his way into third and took second on lap nine. Miller’s lead was nearly four seconds when he got to the back of the pack on lap 13.

The final caution flew on lap 19 with Miller leading Schneider, Weaver, Sabo, Logan Riel, Peters and Kyle Capodice. Miller got an excellent restart and drove away to the win over Schneider, Weaver, Sabo and Capodice.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 7 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and late models in action on Kear’s Speed Shop/Smith family Foods/Ferguson Water Works Night.

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.746; 2.3C-Cale Conley, 12.830; 3.5T-Travis Philo, 12.865; 4.4-Cap Henry, 12.866; 5.14M-Parker Price-Miller, 12.932; 6.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.941; 7.15K-Chad Kemenah, 12.956; 8.5-Byron Reed, 13.017; 9.77I-John Ivy, 13.031; 10.23-Cole Macedo, 13.137; 11.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.159; 12.1-Nate Dussel, 13.165; 13.27Z-Zane DeVault, 13.240; 14.49-Shawn Dancer, 13.241; 15.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.267; 16.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.271; 17.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.325; 18.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.348; 19.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.382; 20.12-Corbin Gurley, 13.414; 21.15-Mitch Harble, 13.458; 22.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.534; 23.8M-TJ Michael, 13.541; 24.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.601; 25.27-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.684; 26.4T-Josh Turner, 13.782; 27.14-Chad Wilson, 13.816; 28.20-Danial Burkhart, 14.216;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Chad Kemenah[2] ; 2. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 3C-Cale Conley[4] ; 5. 15-Mitch Harble[5] ; 6. 4T-Josh Turner[6] ; 7. 20-Danial Burkhart[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Cole Macedo[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 21N-Frankie Nervo[6] ; 6. 27Z-Zane DeVault[5] ; 7. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 49-Shawn Dancer[1] ; 2. 14M-Parker Price-Miller[4] ; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[3] ; 4. 97-Max Stambaugh[2] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[7] ; 6. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[6] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 2. 15-Mitch Harble[1] ; 3. 14-Chad Wilson[4] ; 4. 21N-Frankie Nervo[2] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[12] ; 6. 2L-Landon LaLonde[11] ; 7. 4T-Josh Turner[5] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 9. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[8] ; 10. 20-Danial Burkhart[9] ; 11. 27Z-Zane DeVault[6] ; 12. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[13] ; 3. 14M-Parker Price-Miller[6] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 6. 15K-Chad Kemenah[8] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[14] ; 8. 5-Byron Reed[11] ; 9. 14-Chad Wilson[19] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17] ; 11. 77I-John Ivy[12] ; 12. 16-DJ Foos[10] ; 13. 81-Lee Jacobs[7] ; 14. 97-Max Stambaugh[15] ; 15. 3C-Cale Conley[5] ; 16. 21N-Frankie Nervo[20] ; 17. 33W-Caleb Griffith[16] ; 18. 23-Cole Macedo[2] ; 19. 49-Shawn Dancer[4] ; 20. 15-Mitch Harble[18]

Hard Charger: 11M-Buddy Kofoid +11

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 2. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 3. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 4. 83-Shane Call[3] ; 5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 61-Tyler Shullick[6]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 85-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[3] ; 4. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 5. 12F-Matt Foos[8] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[4] ; 8. 28-Tad Peck[6]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[4] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 5. Z10-Brandon Moore[7] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[5] ; 7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[3] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 3. 9-Logan Riehl[1] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 7. 29-Kyle Farmer[2]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1] ; 3. Z10-Brandon Moore[3] ; 4. 75-Jerry Dahms[4] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 6. 61-Tyler Shullick[13] ; 7. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[8] ; 8. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 9. 29-Kyle Farmer[12] ; 10. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 11. 28-Tad Peck[14] ; 12. 47-Matt Lucius[10] ; 13. 77X-Jamin Kindred[11] ; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[11] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[6] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[9] ; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[10] ; 7. 12F-Matt Foos[17] ; 8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[18] ; 9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 10. Z10-Brandon Moore[19] ; 11. 5M-Mike Moore[2] ; 12. X-Mike Keegan[8] ; 13. 3V-Chris Verda[14] ; 14. 9-Logan Riehl[4] ; 15. 97-Kyle Peters[5] ; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15] ; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[21] ; 18. 85-Shawn Valenti[12] ; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[20] ; 20. 83-Shane Call[13] ; 21. 61-Tyler Shullick[22] ; 22. 19R-Steve Rando[16]

Hard Charger: 12F-Matt Foos +10

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[1] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5] ; 3. 77-Steve Kester[3] ; 4. 44S-Colin Shipley[8] ; 5. 9LT-Jacob VanDeVoorde[6] ; 6. 20-Troy Hahn[4] ; 7. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[2] ; 8. 12M-Bobby Michaels[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[2] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[7] ; 3. 98-Tim Sabo[3] ; 4. 69W-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 5. 29-Nate Potts[8] ; 6. T18-Jeff Geis[1] ; 7. 23H-Craig Hartong[4] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[6]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 3-Matt Miller[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[5] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 4. 8-Rob Anderzack[7] ; 5. 59-Larry Bellman[4] ; 6. 03-Jim Gingery[8] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[6] ; 8. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[3]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. T18-Jeff Geis[2] ; 2. 03-Jim Gingery[3] ; 3. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[4] ; 4. 23H-Craig Hartong[5] ; 5. 20-Troy Hahn[1] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[6] ; 8. 12M-Bobby Michaels[7] ; 9. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 3. 36-Matt Irey[9] ; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[10] ; 5. 98-Tim Sabo[5] ; 6. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 7. 77-Steve Kester[11] ; 8. 59-Larry Bellman[15] ; 9. 8-Rob Anderzack[1] ; 10. 44S-Colin Shipley[6] ; 11. 29-Nate Potts[14] ; 12. 5M-Ryan Markham[7] ; 13. T18-Jeff Geis[16] ; 14. 03-Jim Gingery[17] ; 15. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[18] ; 16. 16-Steve Sabo[21] ; 17. 69W-Jeff Warnick[12] ; 18. 23H-Craig Hartong[19] ; 19. 3-Matt Miller[8] ; 20. 20-Troy Hahn[20] ; 21. 9LT-Jacob VanDeVoorde[13]

Hard Charger: 59-Larry Bellman +7