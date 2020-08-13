World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Visit River Cities Speedway on August 21

By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — August 12, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their one and only visit of the season to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday, August 21 as part of the Gerdau Northern Tour. This season will mark the 14th consecutive year the series has raced at the high-banked bullring. Joining the World of Outlaws will be the NLRA Late Model Series for a full race program.

Donny Schatz has been the dominant driver at River Cities Speedway over the years, racking up 12 wins in 25 races. The 10-time and defending series champion won the August race last year and has visited victory lane in eight of the last 10 Outlaws races at the venue. Schatz has finished in the top-10 in all 25 of the previous main events contested by the series at the track in his home state, with 23 of those being top-five performances. He also doubled up last August, winning the companion NLRA feature event.

A total of 10 drivers have won with the World of Outlaws NOS Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway, dating back to 2007. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series champion, along with David Gravel, Logan Schuchart and Kraig Kinser are all past winners at the track, who will be in attendance on August 21.

Brad Sweet, the defending series champion is the current World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series point leader on the strength of seven wins. Sweet is chasing his first win at River Cities Speedway.

Logan Schuchart, who has five wins, is currently tied with Schatz for second in points. The pair is just 20 markers out of the lead. Schatz has picked up three wins thus far in 2020.

Carson Macedo is currently fourth in the standings, just four points ahead of Sheldon Haudenschild. Macedo, the defending Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner has one win this season, while Haudenschild has two victories.

Pittman, who is chasing his first win of the year, is sixth in the current standings. The veteran driver has 19 top-10 finishes, with nine of those being top-five performances.

David Gravel who has three wins, rides seventh in the series standings, with his teammate Parker Price-Miller in eighth, Jacob Allen in ninth and Kraig Kinser in 10th. Jason Sides is just outside of the top-10.

Mason Daniel and Wayne Johnson are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2020. Daniel currently holds a 10-point advantage in that race.

Tickets for the River Cities Speedway portion of the Gerdau Northern Tour on Friday, August 21, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and NLRA Late Model Series, can be purchased in advance online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

