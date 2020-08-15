Henry and Roepke Win Sprint Car Features at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (August 15, 2020) – Cap Henry has been the hottest sprint car driver in Ohio this season but for some reason has struggled at Fremont Speedway. He put an end to that issue Saturday, Aug. 15 on American Powersports Night, leading all 30 laps of the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt feature for his first win of the season at “The Track That Action Built” aboard his Lane Racing machine.

Over all it was Henry’s eighth 410 sprint car win of the season – 5 at Attica Raceway Park and a pair at Wayne County Speedway to go with his Fremont victory. It was Henry’s 11th career win at Fremont.

“It started last week. Zack Meyers did his homework all week long and bounced ideas off his dad. He had this thing pretty good. I kind of messed things up in qualifying for us but he gave me a real good car the rest of the night. The limited amount of races we’ve gotten to run and to win this many times is super special and shows you how much Zack and Brett and Jim put into this. It’s a family team and it’s fun to have this much success,” said Henry beside his Dragons Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Auto Racing, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Big D’s Pizza, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs backed #4.

Elmore, Ohio’s Alvin Roepke and Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver put on a show in the 25 lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature, Roepke took the lead from Jimmy McGrath on lap two, surrendered the top spot to Weaver on lap 22 but drove under him to regain the lead a lap later and went on to his second feature win of the season.

“I couldn’t do this without my brother Danny and all the help he and Ken provide. I probably gave one away last week when I hit that tractor tire but this makes up for it,” said Roepke beside his Napa Auto Parts, Crown Battery, Woodville Mutual, Computer Man, Darmofal Racing sponsored #99.

The only two drivers to win Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck features at Fremont Speedway in 2020 battled it out again in the 20 lap feature Saturday and when the dust settled, Toledo, Ohio’s Cory McCaughey held off rival Shawn Valenti for his fourth win of the season.

“What a birthday present! I can’t thank all my guys enough for all the hard work they put in this deal,” said McCaughey beside his KC Engineering, Ron Miller Race cars, DAS Motors backed #911.

Henry and DJ Foos brought the field to green for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main with Henry taking the advantage over Foos, Trey Jacobs, Nate Dussel and Greg Wilson. After an opening lap caution – the only one in the 30-lap affair – Henry and Foos pulled away from the field as Jacobs and Wilson battled hard for third with Dussel, Stuart Brubaker, Mitch Harble, Tyler Gunn and John Ivy in pursuit.

The leaders encountered heavy lapped traffic by lap 10 and Foos closed slightly on Henry with Jacobs continuing to hold off the advances of Wilson for third while Dussel and Ivy battled for fifth.

With 10 laps to go Henry had made some bold moves in lapped traffic and was able to put several between himself and Foos while Wilson was finally able to wrestle the third spot from Jacobs.

Henry drove the rest of the way unchallenged for the victory with Foos, Wilson, Ivy and Jacobs rounding out the top five.

McGrath and Roepke brought the field to green for the 25 lap 305 A-main with McGrath gaining the slight advantage over Roepke, Rich Farmer, Jamie Miller, Paul Weaver and Shawn Valenti. Roepke drove under McGrath on the second circuit to take the lead.

Following a caution on lap four, Roepke led McGrath, Farmer, Miller, Valenti and Weaver. Weaver took fourth on lap five and battled with Farmer several laps before moving into third on lap nine.

Roepke built a 2.2 second lead with 10 laps scored while McGrath and Weaver battle for second with Farmer and Miller giving chase. Farmer’s great run came to an end on lap 13 when he flipped, with Larry Kingseed Jr. also getting upside down. Both were uninjured. On the restart Roepke now had company in the form of Weaver who continually raced to his outside.

The battle for third also heated up involving McGrath, Valenti and Miller while 12th starter Seth Schneider moved into challenge. Weaver finally got around Roepke to complete lap 22 but Roepke dove under him in turn two to regain the top spont with three laps to go.

Roepke worked through traffic and drove to the win over Weaver, Valenti, Schneider and Miller.

The front row of Jim Holcomb and McCaughey battled side by side for the lead at the start of the dirt truck feature with Holcomb leading the first two laps. McCaughey drove around Holcomb for the top spot on lap three with Valenti moving into third with Kent Brewer and Kyle Lagrou giving chase.

A lap four caution kept the field close with Valenti moving into second and driving under McCaughey lap after lap. A final caution fell on lap 15 and McCaughey got an excellent restart and steadily pulled away the last 10 laps for the win with Valenti, Holcomb, Jamie Miller and Keith Sorg rounding out the top five.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday August 15, 2020

Winged 410 Sprints

Qualifying

1.1-Nate Dussel, 14.590

2.68G-Tyler Gunn, 14.614

3.16-DJ Foos, 14.791

4.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.798

5.2+-Brian Smith, 14.877

6.5R-Byron Reed, 14.991

7.21N-Frankie Nervo, 15.100

8.3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.128

9.4-Cap Henry, 15.129

10.9G-Cody Gardener, 15.153

11.35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.246

12.15-Mitch Harble, 15.252

13.77I-John Ivy, 15.323

14.W20-Greg Wilson, 15.329

15.22B-Ryan Broughton, 15.338

16.2L-Landon Lalonde, 15.469

17.14-Chad Wilson, 15.479

18.4T-Josh Turner, 15.495

19.5-Jordan Harble, 15.551

20.33W-Caleb Griffith, 15.630

21.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 15.712;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

6. 5R-Byron Reed[6]

7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3]

2. 15-Mitch Harble[1]

3. 9G-Cody Gardener[2]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

5. 2L-Landon Lalonde[5]

6. 5-Jordan Harble[6]

7. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

3. 22B-Ryan Broughton[1]

4. 77I-John Ivy[3]

5. 14-Chad Wilson[5]

6. 33W-Caleb Griffith[7]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

4. 77I-John Ivy[12]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8]

7. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[13]

10. 9G-Cody Gardener[9]

11. 22B-Ryan Broughton[10]

12. 15-Mitch Harble[7]

13. 22M-Dan McCarron[11]

14. 14-Chad Wilson[15]

15. 21N-Frankie Nervo[19]

16. 5-Jordan Harble[17]

17. 4T-Josh Turner[21]

18. 2L-Landon Lalonde[14]

19. 5R-Byron Reed[16]

20. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[20]

21. 33W-Caleb Griffith[18]

Hard Charger: 77i-John Ivy +8

Winged 305 Sprints

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.857

2.99-Alvin Roepke, 15.261

3.1W-Paul Weaver, 15.293

4.12F-Matt Foos, 15.338

5.1H-Zeth Sabo, 15.525

6.3V-Chris Verda, 15.549

7.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 15.598

8.29-Rich Farmer, 15.621

9.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.621

10.11G-Luke Griffith, 15.631

11.3X-Brandon Riehl, 15.668

12.85-Shawn Valenti, 15.727

13.Z10-Brandon Moore, 15.735

14.19R-Steve Rando, 15.784

15.36-Seth Schneider, 15.824

16.51-Garrett Craine, 15.897

17.X-Mike Keegan, 15.956

18.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 16.004

19.9-Logan Riehl, 16.092

20.47-Matt Lucius, 16.152

21.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 16.175

22.19-George Dorsey, 17.070;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[4]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

6. X-Mike Keegan[8]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

2. 85-Shawn Valenti[1]

3. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5]

4. 47-Matt Lucius[7]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[3]

6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4]

7. 9-Logan Riehl[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

3. 29-Rich Farmer[2]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

5. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]

7. 19-George Dorsey[7]

8. 6-Jimmie Ward[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]

3. 85-Shawn Valenti[5]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[12]

5. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

6. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]

7. 19R-Steve Rando[8]

8. Z10-Brandon Moore[6]

9. X-Mike Keegan[16]

10. 3V-Chris Verda[14]

11. 12F-Matt Foos[15]

12. 9-Logan Riehl[20]

13. 11G-Luke Griffith[10]

14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18]

15. 3X-Brandon Riehl[13]

16. 47-Matt Lucius[11]

17. 19-George Dorsey[21]

18. 51-Garrett Craine[19]

19. 29-Rich Farmer[3]

20. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[9]

21. 1H-Zeth Sabo[17]

22. 6-Jimmie Ward[22]

Hard Charger: 36-Seth Schneider +8

Dirt Trucks

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[3]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]

3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1]

4. 6-Steve Sabo[8]

5. 27-Calob Crispen[7]

6. 32H-Dan Hennig[2]

7. 14T-Cody Truman[6]

8. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory Mccaughey[4]

2. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]

3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]

4. 33-Jeff Ward[6]

5. 67-Ben Clapp[5]

6. 78-Austin Black [8]

7. 75-Adam Dible[1]

8. 7H-JT Horn[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2]

2. 4s-Keith Sorg[4]

3. 1-John Brooks[8]

4. P51-Paul Brown JR[3]

5. 7X-Dana Frey[7]

6. 93B-Bryce Black[6]

7. 1x-Patrick Pinkston[1]

8. 51W-Thomas Anderson[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 911-Cory Mccaughey[2]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]

3. 16-Jim Holcomb[1]

4. 4M-Jamie Miller[7]

5. 4s-Keith Sorg[9]

6. 26-Kyle Lagrou[3]

7. 67-Ben Clapp[14]

8. 1-John Brooks[12]

9. 7X-Dana Frey[15]

10. 6-Steve Sabo[10]

11. 27-Calob Crispen[13]

12. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4]

13. 1x-Patrick Pinkston[21]

14. P51-Paul Brown JR[11]

15. 78-Austin Black [17]

16. 75-Adam Dible[20]

17. 14T-Cody Truman[19]

18. 7H-JT Horn[22]

19. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8]

20. 93B-Bryce Black[18]

21. 33-Jeff Ward[5]

22. 32H-Dan Hennig[16]

23. 11-Austin Gibson[23]

Hard Charger

67-Ben Clapp +7