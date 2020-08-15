Jimmy McCune Bounces Back to Win Must See Racing Feature at Lorain Raceway Park

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, OH (August 15, 2020) — Jimmy McCune bounced back from a sub par performance by his own standards last weekend to win Saturday’s Must See Racing feature at Lorain Raceway Park. McCune tore down and rebuilt his car over the week which paid off with Saturday’s victory. Troy DeCaire scored the runner up position while Mintz landed the finale podium in his first pavement sprint car start using a dirt car powered by a 360 cubic inch engine leading the early stages of the main event.

Rich Reid won the Midwest Supermodifed Association feature over Otto Sitterly and Trent Stephens.