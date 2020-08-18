Marks & CJB Add Second Consecutive Victory

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – August 18, 2020 – It seems as though the floodgates have opened at CJB Motorsports. After waiting nearly all season for their first victory together, CJB and Brent Marks added another victory when the team took to Williams Grove Speedway near Mechanicsburg, Pa. on Friday, August 14th.

The team finished finished 3rd in the heat race and started the 25 lap feature in 4th. The team charged forward and held on for the win, which marked their second victory in a row.

The following night saw the team contend Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, where Marks timed in 1st in his group. He then finished 2nd in his heat race and started 4th in the feature before Mother Nature caused the event to be delayed. Port Royal will now run two make up features as well as a full event for the 410 sprint cars on Saturday, August 22nd.

“We had a great night Friday,” said Marks, pilot of the #5 M&M Painting and Construction, BAPS Paints, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, Alkaline 88 Water, R.E. Pierson Construction Co., Wolfrun Landscapes, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking machine. “Car was awesome all night long and it was a very hard fought race! The race track was pretty tricky and it took a lot of effort to track down and pass the 21 car. I’m very fortunate to drive this #5. I feel like we were on track to possibly win another one Saturday night. Unfortunately a car spun on the opening lap and tagged us pretty hard, we were done until the rain came and now, luckily, we can restart this race during the make up and try and come from the back.”

The CJB team will be in action this coming weekend at Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway with a total of four wins up for grabs.

“We have a good shot to win the track title at the Grove,” said Marks. “We have been fast there but we ultimately just have to go out there every time and win races. Points will take care of themselves if we can do that.”

2020 STATS:

Events: 44

Quick Times: 0

Wins: 2

Top-5’s: 15

Top-10’s: 25

Heat Race Wins: 4

Dash Wins: 0

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver Brent Marks. Founded in 2005, the Clemens family owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

