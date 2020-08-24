Bradley Terrell On Top at 9th Annual Soares Classic with Hunt Series

PETERSEN MEDIA

(Petaluma, CA)- Opening night Hunt Series feature event winner, Bradley Terrell became the first repeat winner of 2020 as he topped the 9th Annual Soares Classic on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway.

Originally slated to be the annual 50-lap affair, officials made the decision to cut the feature to 30-laps due to poor air quality and unseasonably hot weather in the area.

When the feature went green it was pole sitter, Terry Schank, jumping out to the early lead as he beat fellow front row starter off the exit of turn two and gave himself some early breathing room.

As Streeter settled into second, Matt Stewart and Nick Robfogel with battle for the third position with Robfogel holding the spot early in the feature event.

With Schank out front, Robfogel would move into second and would actually contend for the race lead, as deep in the field Bradley Terrell began to surge through the Top-10.

Terrell would get to the highside of the speedway and would begin making moves as he was able to get by Streeter and Day Day Lindt in one corner to move into fourth as he chased after Stewart and Robfogel who ran in front of him.

As second running Robfogel got into Schank’s rear end, Stewart would get into the back of Robfogel and it would let Terrell pull into second as it would turn into a two-horse race up front.

With the yellow flying for Robfogel and Stewart as they were hooked together, the ensuing restart saw Terrell continue to ride the high side and he would scoot around Schank in turns one and two to take over the race lead.

Out front, Terrell would get through traffic well as he would pull away from Schank and keep him at bay the rest of the race.

With Terrell out front and picking up the win, Daniel Whitely would get by Schank late while in traffic to finish second, as Schank took the final spot on the podium.

DJ Johnson would race to a fourth-place finish as Day-Day Lindt rounded out the Top-5.

A total of 25 cars checked in for the Soares Classic, and it was Matt Stewart kicking the night off with the Ashley Van Den Berg Home Loans fast time award.

Robfogel would win Benic Enterprises Heat No. 1, Shayna Ensign won Brown and Miller Heat Race No. 2, Day-Day Lindt took top honors in King Racing Products Heat No. 3, and Terrell won Santomaruo Heat Race No. 4.

Angelique Bell finished 15th and claimed the BR Motorsports P15 award, and Dylan Bloomfield was the Hard Charger.

Results-

1. Bradley Terrell #11

2. Daniel Whitley #6K

3. Terry Schank Jr. #1

4. DJ Johnson #33DJ

5. David Lindt #3FT

6. Dylan Bloomfield #33B

7. Matt Streeter #3F

8. Boy Moniz #22

9. Josh Young #7EJ

10.Shanya Ensign #9

11.Matt Stewart #33

12.Ryon Siverling #77S

13.Bob Davis #3R

14.Kevin Box #2

15.Angelique Bell #551

16.Tony Bernard #50

17.Tim Sherman Jr. #1JR

18.Eden McCormick #32B

19.Ka’imi Moniz-Costa #5

20.Paul Van Den Berg #9V

21.Keith Calvino #73

22.Jessica Walker #21

23. Nick Robfogel #3

24. Scott Clough #60

ON TAP: The next race for the series is TBD.

WINNERS: Bradley Terrell (June 13th, Antioch Speedway), Jake Morgan (July 25th Placerville Speedway), Bradley Terrell (August 22nd, Petaluma Speedway)

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 see’s Gleeson come back aboard as the series embarks on an 11 race schedule at six different venues.