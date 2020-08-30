Jordan Goldesberry Wins IRA Feature at Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, WI (August 30, 2020) — Jordan Goldesberry won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Saturday night a Beaver Dam Raceway. Goldesberry ran down fellow front row starter Blake Nimee, making the pass in lapped traffic shortly before the halfway point in the main event. Nimee held on for second while Bill Balog, Mike Reinke, and Jake Blackhurst rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway

Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Saturday August 30, 2020

Osborn and Son Qualifying

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.871[13]

2. 64-Scotty Thiel, 12.921[21]

3. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.033[20]

4. 10W-Mike Reinke, 13.119[3]

5. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 13.121[24]

6. 12W-Josh Walter, 13.243[29]

7. 21-Brinton Marvel, 13.297[10]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.316[25]

9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 13.469[26]

10. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 13.546[1]

11. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.604[19]

12. 25-Danny Schlafer, 13.693[9]

13. 19-Todd Daun, 13.702[17]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 13.759[4]

15. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.810[16]

16. 68-Dave Uttech, 13.812[12]

17. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 13.895[2]

18. 23-Russel Borland, 13.953[22]

19. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.980[11]

20. 55-Austin Deblauw, 14.009[23]

21. 7-Scott Uttech, 14.096[18]

22. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.212[15]

23. 0-John Fahl, 14.327[28]

24. 47-Todd King, 14.334[5]

25. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 14.448[8]

26. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 14.507[6]

27. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 14.566[27]

28. 20-Kevin Seidler, 15.820[7]

29. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 15.820[14]

Weld Wheels / HRP Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan[1]

3. 21-Brinton Marvel[2]

4. 10W-Mike Reinke[3]

5. 68-Dave Uttech[6]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

7. 19-Todd Daun[5]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

9. 18S-Bryce Schmitt[9]

10. 20-Kevin Seidler[10]

All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]

3. 64-Scotty Thiel[4]

4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2]

5. 9K-Kyle Schuett[5]

6. 4B-Scott Biertzer[6]

7. 0-John Fahl[8]

8. 55-Austin Deblauw[7]

9. 43-Jereme Schroeder[9]

DNS: 77-Wayne Modjeski

Behling Racing Products Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

2. 79-Blake Nimee[4]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

4. 12W-Josh Walter[3]

5. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

6. 23-Russel Borland[6]

7. 47-Todd King[8]

8. 7-Scott Uttech[7]

9. 20R-Rob Pribnow[9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[1]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

3. 10W-Mike Reinke[2]

4. 12W-Josh Walter[5]

5. 21-Brinton Marvel[4]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

3. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]

4. 64-Scotty Thiel[4]

5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]

AutoMeter B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Todd Daun[1]

2. 55-Austin Deblauw[2]

3. 0-John Fahl[3]

4. 47-Todd King[4]

5. 20R-Rob Pribnow[9]

6. 29-Hunter Custer[6]

7. 7-Scott Uttech[5]

8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[8]

9. 18S-Bryce Schmitt[7]

10. 20-Kevin Seidler[10]

DNS: 77-Wayne Modjeski

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

2. 79-Blake Nimee[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 10W-Mike Reinke[5]

5. 73-Jake Blackhurst[6]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

7. 21-Brinton Marvel[9]

8. 25-Danny Schlafer[12]

9. 73AF-Joey Moughan[11]

10. 4B-Scott Biertzer[16]

11. 14R-Sean Rayhall[10]

12. 23-Russel Borland[17]

13. 20R-Rob Pribnow[23]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett[13]

15. 0-John Fahl[21]

16. 55-Austin Deblauw[20]

17. 12W-Josh Walter[7]

18. 4K-Kris Spitz[18]

19. 19-Todd Daun[19]

20. 29-Hunter Custer[24]

21. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[14]

22. 68-Dave Uttech[15]

23. 47-Todd King[22]

24. 64-Scotty Thiel[8]