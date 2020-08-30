Spencer Bayston goes wire-to-wire at Lincoln Speedway for Kramer Klash victory

By Tyler Altmeyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (August 29, 2020) – Forced to fend off a few of Central Pennsylvania’s elite, as well as the two-time and defending Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 champion, Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston cruised into Pennsylvania Posse Country on Saturday night and left a winner, scoring the inaugural Kramer Klash at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway for a $7,300 payday. The wire-to-wire victory, leading all 35 circuits in the Pigeon Hills, pushed Bayston’s All Star win total to three, his first since dominating an Ohio Sprint Speedweek program at Muskingum County Speedway on June 22, 2017.

Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel battled ahead from sixth to finish second, followed by Brian Montieth, Tim Wagaman and a hard-charging Cory Eliason, who worked his way forward from 15th.

“I’m going to have to go back and watch this one again, because I feel like I was pretty ugly in traffic,” Spencer Bayston said jokingly in Lincoln Speedway victory lane, driver of the Swindell Speedlab, Bear Archery, John Christner Trucking, No. 39 sprint car. “I kept hearing guys behind me, but I just tried to keep my eyes ahead and stay focused. I don’t have enough laps yet to have enough confidence to drive through traffic as hard as I should. But man, this car; every time I had the chance to drive it, we had speed. We had speed right out of the gate tonight.”

It was Aaron Reutzel who applied the pressure during the final 14 circuits of the 35-lap contest, but it was Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich who applied the pressure during the first 21 circuits, utilizing the outside-pole position to power into second right from the drop of the green flag. Using every inch of Lincoln’s configuration, Dietrich did everything he could to track down the Swindell Speedlab entry, eventually reaching the back bumper of the well-known No. 39 in traffic with 12 laps clicked off the counter.

By lap 17, the top three were battling under a blanket, now including Aaron Reutzel, who dived below multi-time track champion, Brian Montieth, to claim third just two laps prior.

Banging the topside of the speedway, the frontrunners continued their nose-to-tail battle for several circuits, that until Dietrich set-up, and partially executed, his first, true takeover attempt on lap 22. As the lead pair were entering turn one, Bayston stayed high, ultimately opening the bottom lane for Dietrich. The former Lincoln Speedway track champion took advantage and pulled off a perfect slider to get by Bayston, but to Dietrich’s demise, a lapped car was blocking his path causing the familiar No. 48 to spin. The 360-degree spin forced Dietrich to retire to the tail of the field. Reutzel inherited second with Montieth following suit; that is where they stayed.

“I know they were close there a few times,” Bayston continued. “Those cautions really did fall in our favor. Having a little luck on our side isn’t a bad thing. I’m very lucky and I’m proud to be a part of this team. To leave here tonight on top after watching these guys race all year is just incredible. I’m so happy right now.”

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.357; 2. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.476; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr., 13.642; 4. 19m-Landon Myers, 13.678; 5. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 13.720; 6. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.770; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich, 14.060; 8. 97-Brie Hershey, 14.130; 9. 16-Matt Campbell, 14.163

Group (B)

1. 9-James McFadden, 13.470; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.583; 3. 5e-Tim Wagaman, 13.675; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.708; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.831; 6. 5-Brent Marks, 13.885; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.886; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 14.033; 9. 73B-Brett Michalski, 14.519

Group (C)

1. 17-Josh Baughman, 13.540; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.654; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.777; 4. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.820; 5. 15-Adam Wilt, 13.836; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.041; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.181; 8. 90-Jordan Givler, 14.365; 9. 44-Dylan Norris, 14.504

Group (D)

1. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.697; 2. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.741; 3. 39s-Spencer Bayston, 13.771; 4. 14-Tony Stewart, 13.792; 5. 75-Chase Dietz, 13.967; 6. 39-Justin Peck, 13.996; 7. 87k-Alan Krimes, 14.037; 8. 59-Jim Siegel, 14.179; 9. 15B-Jeff Rohrbaugh, 14.393

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [2]; 2. 19M-Landon Myers [1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 4. 1X-Chad Trout [3]; 5. O7-Gerard McIntyre [5]; 6. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [6]; 7. 16-Matt Campbell [9]; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich [7]; 9. 97-Brie Hershey [8]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5E-Tim Wagaman [2]; 2. 9-James McFadden [4]; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer [1]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 5. 5-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody [5]; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter [7]; 8. 73B-Brett Michalski [9]; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [8]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer [2]; 2. 11-Zeb Wise [1]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman [4]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [6]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 7. 15-Adam Wilt [5]; 8. 44-Dylan Norris [9]; 9. 90-Jordan Givler [8]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 39S-Spencer Bayston [2]; 2. 14-Tony Stewart [1]; 3. 21-Brian Montieth [4]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 39-Justin Peck [6]; 6. 75-Chase Dietz [5]; 7. 59-Jim Siegel [8]; 8. 87K-Alan Krimes [7]; 9. 15B-Jeff Rohrbaugh [9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 39S-Spencer Bayston [1]; 2. 21-Brian Montieth [3]; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer [4]; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman [2]; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich [1]; 2. 1X-Chad Trout [2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 4. 9-James McFadden [5]; 5. 17-Josh Baughman [3]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [4]; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody [2]; 4. 16-Matt Campbell [7]; 5. 59-Jim Siegel [8]; 6. 15-Adam Wilt [5]; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich [10]; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter [6]; 9. 87K-Alan Krimes [9]; 10. 73B-Brett Michalski [12]; 11. 97-Brie Hershey [14]; 12. 90-Jordan Givler [15]; 13. 15B-Jeff Rohrbaugh [16]; 14. 44-Dylan Norris [11]; 15. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [13]; 16. 75-Chase Dietz [3]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 39S-Spencer Bayston [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 3. 21-Brian Montieth [3]; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [15]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout [4]; 8. 14-Tony Stewart [12]; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer [14]; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [9]; 11. O7-Gerard McIntyre [17]; 12. 13-Paul McMahan [16]; 13. 39-Justin Peck [19]; 14. 19M-Landon Myers [11]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee [20]; 16. 9-James McFadden [8]; 17. W20-Greg Wilson [22]; 18. 11-Zeb Wise [13]; 19. 5-Brent Marks [18]; 20. 51-Freddie Rahmer [5]; 21. 75-Chase Dietz [26]; 22. 16-Matt Campbell [24]; 23. 99M-Kyle Moody [23]; 24. 17-Josh Baughman [10]; 25. 87K-Alan Krimes [25]; 26. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [21] Lap Leaders: Spencer Bayston (1-35)

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of August 29, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 4564

2. Cory Eliason – 4482

3. Zeb Wise – 4256

4. Paul McMahan – 4046

5. Skylar Gee – 3990

6. Greg Wilson -3876

7. Josh Baughman – 3730

8. Kyle Larson – 2642

9. Danny Dietrich – 2624

10. Brock Zearfoss – 2518