Kody Swanson Wins the Pole Position for the 72nd Little 500

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ANDERSON, IN (September 3, 2020) – For the second year in a row Kody Swanson will lead the field to the green flag for the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW at Anderson Speedway. Swanson earned the pole position during first round qualifying on Thursday with four lap time of 44.745 seconds around the high banked quarter mile oval.

Swanson has won the previous two editions of the Little 500 and has three victories in the event during his career.

Tyler Roahrig and the last driver to win other than Swanson since 2017, Kyle Hamilton, will share the front row for Saturday’s 500 lap finale.

The top 15 drivers in qualifying are locked into Saturday’s event while positions 16-33 can be bumped during second round qualifying on Friday.

72nd Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Thursday September 3, 2020

1. Kody Swanson, 44.745

2. Tyler Roahrig, 44.956

3. Kyle Hamilton, 14.017

4. Dakota Armstrong, 45.103

5. Brian Gerster, 45.174

6. Chris Neuenschewander, 45.189

7. Bobby Santos III, 45.301

8. Billy Wease, 45.321

9. Mickey Kempgens, 45.356

10. Caleb Armstrong, 45.432

11. Derek Bischak, 45.621

12. Shane Butler, 45.740

13. Aaron Pierce, 45.786

14. John Inman, 45.787

15. Jerry Coons Jr, 45.898

16. Scotty Hampton, 45.983

17. Kyle O’Gara, 46.054

18. Shane Hollingsworth, 46.077

19. Jacob Wilson, 46.453

20. Jeff Bloom, 46.506

21. Eric Gordon, 46.538

22. Russ Gamester, 46.770

23. Ken Schrader, 46.834

24. Cory Setser, 46.878

25. Brian Tyler, 46.996

26. Doug Dietsch, 47.037

27. Chris Jagger, 47.103

28. Johnny Gilbertson, 47.704

29. Doug Fitzwater, 47.816

30. Rob Keesling, 47.965

31. Justin Harper, 48.192

32. Tommy Nichols, 48.935

33. Bryan Gossel, 48.992

34. Bobby Konisarski, 50.995

35. Powell Racing, NT

36. Ronnie Wuerdeman, NT