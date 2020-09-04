SPRINT CAR DRIVER’S READY FOR PETE JACOBS MEMORIAL AT WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SUNDAY

By Mike Swanger

Some of the top sprint car drivers from the region are expected to compete for the $13,000 to win Pete Jacobs Memorial this Sunday as many local drivers will try and take home the big prize money. This years race will be unsanctioned and open to any and all 410 c.i. sprint cars. The Steel Block Late Model Series will make their first visit ever to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ with the Super Stocks and the Modifieds on the racing card.

Local drivers will try and grab the Pete Jacobs Memorial will include Dean Jacobs, who has won the last two Wayne County Speedway championships and posted four feature wins this season. Other Jacobs family drivers will include R J Jacobs who finished 8th in the WCS points with a season best second place finish on August 22 while Trey Jacobs finished tenth in the point standings with a best finish of fourth and some laps lead in feature action. Although not racing for points, Lee Jacobs had finishes of second and third at WCS this season as all four will try and win their grandfather/great grandfathers race.

Feature winners this season at the 3/8 mile oval have been Republic’s Cap Henry, Orrville’s Broc Martin, Rawson’s Ricky Peterson and Castalia’s Jordan Ryan, the 2018 track champion all those drivers will be very competitive. Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver Jac Haudenschild, of Wooster has penciled in the Pete Jacobs Memorial on his schedule also.

Gates will open at 3 pm and racing at 7 pm. General Admission tickets are $25 and pit passes will be $35. Everyone is asked to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations during this pandemic.