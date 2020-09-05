Bobby Santos Wins the Little 500

ANDERSON, IN (September 5, 2020) — After six previous attempts Bobby Santos III earned the title of Little 500 champion Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. Santos took advantage of great pit work by his team to pass Shane Hollingsworth for the lead with 32 laps to go and drove away from the field for the victory.

Hollingsworth held onto second position while Tyler Roahrig, Kyle O’Gara, and Eric Gordon rounded out the top five.

72nd Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Saturday September 5, 2020

1. 22-Bobby Santos III, 500

2. 20-Shane Hollingsworth, 500

3. 56-Tyler Roahrig, 399

4. 67-Kyle O’Gara, 498

5. 77-Eric Gordon, 498

6. 44-Brian Tyler, 498

7. 71-Caleb Armstrong, 491

8. 78-Ken Schrader, 488

9. 64-Jerry Coons Jr, 484

10. 68-Mickey Kempgens, 477

11. 21-Johnny Gilbertson, 469

12. 32-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 455

13. 55-Tommy Nichols, 439

14. 4-Kody Swanson, 424

15. 51-Scotty Hampton, 424

16. 27-Brian Gerster, 377

17. 26-Aaron Pierce, 372

18. 18-Shane Butler, 330

19. 59-John Inman, 295

20. 5-Kyle Hamilton, 285

21. 31-Derek Bichak, 255

22. 0-Doug Dietsch, 249

23. 7-Dakota Armstrong, 167

24. 12-Chris Neuenschwander, 165

25. 29-Chris Jagger, 143

26. 24-Cory Setser, 107

27. 50-Russ Gamester, 86

28. 1-Billy Wease, 83

29. 2-Christian Koehler, 81

30. 6-Bryan Gossel, 48

31. 53-Justin Harper, 44

32. 07-Jacob Wilson, 21

33. 28-Jeff Bloom, 20