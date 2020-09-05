Bobby Santos Wins the Little 500

ANDERSON, IN (September 5, 2020) — After six previous attempts Bobby Santos III earned the title of Little 500 champion Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. Santos took advantage of great pit work by his team to pass Shane Hollingsworth for the lead with 32 laps to go and drove away from the field for the victory.
Hollingsworth held onto second position while Tyler Roahrig, Kyle O’Gara, and Eric Gordon rounded out the top five.
72nd Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW
Anderson Speedway
Anderson, Indiana
Saturday September 5, 2020
1. 22-Bobby Santos III, 500
2. 20-Shane Hollingsworth, 500
3. 56-Tyler Roahrig, 399
4. 67-Kyle O’Gara, 498
5. 77-Eric Gordon, 498
6. 44-Brian Tyler, 498
7. 71-Caleb Armstrong, 491
8. 78-Ken Schrader, 488
9. 64-Jerry Coons Jr, 484
10. 68-Mickey Kempgens, 477
11. 21-Johnny Gilbertson, 469
12. 32-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 455
13. 55-Tommy Nichols, 439
14. 4-Kody Swanson, 424
15. 51-Scotty Hampton, 424
16. 27-Brian Gerster, 377
17. 26-Aaron Pierce, 372
18. 18-Shane Butler, 330
19. 59-John Inman, 295
20. 5-Kyle Hamilton, 285
21. 31-Derek Bichak, 255
22. 0-Doug Dietsch, 249
23. 7-Dakota Armstrong, 167
24. 12-Chris Neuenschwander, 165
25. 29-Chris Jagger, 143
26. 24-Cory Setser, 107
27. 50-Russ Gamester, 86
28. 1-Billy Wease, 83
29. 2-Christian Koehler, 81
30. 6-Bryan Gossel, 48
31. 53-Justin Harper, 44
32. 07-Jacob Wilson, 21
33. 28-Jeff Bloom, 20