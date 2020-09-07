Cap Henry Wins the Pete Jacobs Memorial

ORRVILLE, Ohio (September 6, 2020) — Cap Henry captured the feature victory during the Pete Jacobs Memorial Sunday night at Wayne County Speedway. Henry from Bellevue, Ohio earned $12,000 for the winning effort holding off Jac Haudenschild and Cale Conley for the win. Cole Duncan and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.

Pete Jacobs Memorial

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Sunday September 6, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4-Cap Henry

2. 3-Jac Haudenschild

3. 3C-Cale Conley

4. 22D-Cole Duncan

5. 81-Lee Jacobs

6. 9-Dean Jacobs

7. 4* Tyler Street

8. 18J-RJ Jacobs

9. 8M-TJ Michael

10. 38K-Chris Myers

11. 11K-Buddy Kofoid

12. 77i-John Ivy

13. 2-Ricky Peterson

14. 22X-Ray Miller

15. 35-Stuart Brubaker

16. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman

17. 16-Danny Mumaw

18. 70-Henry Malcuit

19. 83M-Broc Martin

20. 28-Tim Shaffer

21. 3J-Trey Jacobs

22. 24-Rico Abreu

23. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.

24. 29-Steve Butler