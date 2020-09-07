Cap Henry Wins the Pete Jacobs Memorial

ORRVILLE, Ohio (September 6, 2020) — Cap Henry captured the feature victory during the Pete Jacobs Memorial Sunday night at Wayne County Speedway. Henry from Bellevue, Ohio earned $12,000 for the winning effort holding off Jac Haudenschild and Cale Conley for the win. Cole Duncan and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.
Pete Jacobs Memorial
Wayne County Speedway
Orrville, Ohio
Sunday September 6, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4-Cap Henry
2. 3-Jac Haudenschild
3. 3C-Cale Conley
4. 22D-Cole Duncan
5. 81-Lee Jacobs
6. 9-Dean Jacobs
7. 4* Tyler Street
8. 18J-RJ Jacobs
9. 8M-TJ Michael
10. 38K-Chris Myers
11. 11K-Buddy Kofoid
12. 77i-John Ivy
13. 2-Ricky Peterson
14. 22X-Ray Miller
15. 35-Stuart Brubaker
16. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman
17. 16-Danny Mumaw
18. 70-Henry Malcuit
19. 83M-Broc Martin
20. 28-Tim Shaffer
21. 3J-Trey Jacobs
22. 24-Rico Abreu
23. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.
24. 29-Steve Butler