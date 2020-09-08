Two nights of AmeriFlex / OCRS racing scheduled for Monarch Motor Speedway this weekend

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 7, 2020) – After two cancellations due to COVID-19 and a rainout on the third attempt, the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Series is scheduled for a fourth attempt to race at Monarch Motor Speedway on September 11-12.

The two-day event will consists of two complete shows starting on Friday (Sept. 11) and concluding Saturday, (Sept. 12).

Racesaver 305 sprints may run with AmeriFlex / OCRS this weekend, but must use the smaller 3 x 5 wing.

As in past OCRS events, drivers will draw for heat race starting positions and passing points will determine feature lineups. The top 12 in passing points lock into the main event.

Two-time champion Zach Chappell leads the points race with a 18-point margin over Terry Easum coming into the weekend. Both drivers have one victory on the season.

Casey Wills (1), Kinzer Edwards (2) Alex Sewell (3) have also logged victories this season.

Weekend Schedule

Friday

Monarch Motor Speedway – September 11, 2020

Pits open at 5 p.m.

Grandstands open at 6:30

Driver sign-in open at 6

Drivers meeting at 7

Hot Laps at 7:30

Races start at 8

Admission: Adults (ages 12-54) $15; Seniors (55+), Military, First Responders with ID $10; Kids (6-11) $5.

Pit passes: $35, kids (6-11) $15.

Saturday

Monarch Motor Speedway – September 12, 2020

Pits open at 4 p.m.

Grandstands open at 5:30

Driver sign-in open at 5:30

Drivers meeting at 6:30

Hot Laps at 7

Races start at 7:30

Admission: Adults (ages 12-54) $15; Seniors (55+), Military, First Responders with ID $10; Kids (6-11) $5.

Pit passes: $35, kids (6-11) $15.