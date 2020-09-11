Friday Program at I-80 Speedway Rained Out; Saturday Event Still On

From Bryan Hulbert

GREENWOOD, NE (September 11, 2020) – Moving Friday’s Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series event into Saturday, September 12 after Mother Nature forced I-80 Speedway officials to call off the September 11 event, Saturday will now be the Casey’s General Stores Midwest Fall Brawl and Bobby Parker Memorial.

The event will have the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network going head-to-head with the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series and will feature a higher paying event with the A-Feature Purse raised to $4,000 to win, $600 to start in addition to the $8,000 in cash and contingencies already in place.

The increased purse is thanks to the efforts of I-80 Speedway owner, Joe Kosiski, and Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series President, Dennis Parker.

“It means a lot to these teams for Joe and Dennis to get together and make this weekend work. Between the purse increase, lap money, and the extra cash up for grabs, they’ve put together a single night that’ll top $40,000 for these teams,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Positions 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, and 15 will be awarded Lap Money throughout Saturday’s 35-lap A-Feature. Money will be paid for the number of laps contested, meaning if attrition sees the field ending with 14 cars, the driver scored in 15th will have been paid for the number of laps completed prior to the DNF.

The total amount of Lap Money up for grabs is $7,000 and will be distributed in the following manner:

1st: $50/lap

2nd: $30/lap

3rd: $20/lap

5th: $25/lap

10th: $50/lap

15th: $25/lap

Along with the Lap Money, Speedway Motors and the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series will offer a $200 Gift Certificate for the night’s Hard Charger. To be eligible, a driver cannot take a provisional. KnoxVegas Campground will also give $500 cash. Knoxville Raceway has also put up $300 to the driver who leads the most laps.

Non-Transferring drivers receive $150 and must comply with ASCS Engine and Car rules. They can be found https://www.ascsracing.com/series-info/rules.aspx. ASCS Format will be in place with draw to set the Heat Races. If the field grows to 40 cars or more, Qualifiers will be implemented.

I-80 Speedway is located at 13909 238th St. in Greenwood, Neb. Information on the track can be found online at https://www.i-80speedway.com or by calling (402) 342-3453.

Admission is $22 for adults, $5 for youth 6-12, and free for kids five and under. Pit passes are $35. Pits will open at 3:00 P.M. with action on track at 6:00 P.M. (CT). I-80 Speedway and the American Sprint Car Series remind you that if you are not feeling well, or are showing signs of COVID-19, please stay home.

Along with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series, the Malvern Bank Super Late Models and Good Old Time Racing Association will also be on hand.