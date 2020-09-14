58th Annual Champion Racing Oil National Open Just Three Weeks Away

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The biggest and richest sprint car race in the East and in the history of Williams Grove Speedway is now just three weeks away as the 58th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open looms.

Sanctioned by the World of Outalws Sprint Cars Series, the two-day affair on October 2 and 3 will put the eyes of the sprint car world on Williams Grove Speedway.

Speedway officials recently announced that the October 3 58th annual Champion Racing Oil 40-lap National Open will pay a monstrous $75,000 to the winner, up from 65K just one year ago.

Slated for October 2, the National Open Preliminary will feature a 30-lap main paying $10,000 to the winner.

The 2020 Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove will again offer the biggest winner’s share ever in the history of the oval and in the East, at $75,000.

And this season, the widely acclaimed event will indeed go down in history as the richest one-day event and biggest payday in sprint car racing across the nation, with Saturday’s A-Main total purse alone eclipsing $130,000!

The early October sprint car meet will showcase the best of the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars against the World of Outlaws series stars in an epic Williams Grove battle culminating with the 75K to win, 40-lap finale on Saturday night.

Brent Marks of Myerstown is the defending Champion Racing Oil National Open champion.

The National Open will also see the 2020 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car series champion crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s Open.

Adult general admission for October 2 is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Adult admission for October 3 is $35 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both nights of action are slated to get underway at 7:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.