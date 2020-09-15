Huset’s Speedway Hosts DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 14, 2020) – The reopening of Huset’s Speedway this summer has been met with great fan fare and tremendous racing.

The high-banked oval has one more event on tap as the DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores wraps up the season this Friday and Saturday. The Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars will battle for a $5,000 top prize on Friday before $10,000 goes to the winner on Saturday. RaceSaver sprint cars will also compete both nights with Friday paying $500 to win and Saturday $1,000 to win.

Both nights will be a complete show with the 360 sprint car drivers starting each program with group qualifying. The driver who sets the overall quick time will receive $200 from Nordica Warehouses.

This weekend marks the third and fourth races of the season for 360 sprint cars at Huset’s Speedway, where Jack Dover swept a doubleheader earlier this month when the Midwest Sprint Touring Series competed.

The two races this weekend will be the first two of the season at Huset’s Speedway for the RaceSaver sprints, which will be competing for state and national points. The division will have a draw/redraw format.

Sprint car drivers in the 360 sprints division will pit out back while the RaceSaver competitors need to unload in the infield. There is a $20 draw fee each night for the 360 sprints.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with hot laps starting the action at 7 p.m. each night. The grandstands open at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $22 for Friday and $28 for Saturday. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights. A two-day ticket is available for $40, which must be purchased in advance by visiting http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com before noon (Central) on Wednesday.

Pit passes are $35 for adults and $25 for children each night.

Dry camping is available at the track. All campers must enter at the south entrance.

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday for the DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Midwest Power Series as well as RaceSaver Sprints

