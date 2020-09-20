Photo Gallery: GLSS at Hartford Motor Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Chase Ridenour (#16W) racing for the lead on Saturday at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#19J) and Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour following his victory on Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour following his victory on Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Jett Mann (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17), Phil Gressman (#7C), and Max Stambaugh (#27W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17) and Michael Summers (#18S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Trevor Berry (#7B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Trevor Berry (#7) and Jared Horstman (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour takes the checkered flag on Saturday at Hartford Motor Speedway with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour following his victory on Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour with his family and crew following his victory on Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Joe Conway (#11) and R.J. Payne (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Chase Ridenour (#16W) racing for the lead on Saturday at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Simmons (#07) and R.J. Payne (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#19J) and Mike Astraukas (#3A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Jay Steinebach (#10S), (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour following his victory on Saturday with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Chase Ridenour Holds Off Ryan Ruhl to Win GLSS Feature at Hartford Photo Gallery: GLSS at I-96 Speedway Photo Gallery: GLSS at Tri-City Motor Speedway Daggett Flies to Victory at Thunderbird Ruhl Romps at Butler GLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsHartford Motor SpeedwayPhoto Gallery